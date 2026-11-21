Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, dc comics
Blokees Speeds Into DC Comics with New Legend Edition Flash Model Kit
Blokees launches its DC Comics Legend Edition model kit series with The Flash — a 7-inch kit featuring 324 pieces and up to 79 points of articulation.
Article Summary
- Blokees launches its DC Comics Legend Edition with The Flash, a premium 7-inch model kit built for dynamic display.
- The Flash model kit packs 324 pieces and up to 79 points of articulation with a new internal skeletal structure.
- Collectors get two swappable Flash heads, extra hands and feet, a stand, and Speed Force lightning effects.
- Blokees' Flash Legend Edition model kit is up for pre-order at $39.99 now, with a December 2026 release window.
The Fastest Man Alive is getting ready to take off as Blokees introduces a brand-new DC Comics Legend Edition model kit. The Scarlet Speedster is the first character to join this premium model kit lineup, and Blokees is certainly starting things off with a bang. Moving beyond its smaller Champion Class releases, this new Flash kit offers a bigger build, more articulation, and plenty of Speed Force effects to help bring one of DC's most iconic heroes to life. If you have been looking for a Flash to add to your DC display, this one is ready to race into your collection.
Blokees brings the hero into its Legend Edition lineup with a 7-inch model kit featuring an impressive 324 pieces and up to 79 points of articulation. The kit features a new internal skeletal structure and enhanced surface finishing, giving collectors plenty to enjoy once the build is complete. Two interchangeable head sculpts, additional hand and foot parts, and a display stand are included, along with a collection of Speed Force and lightning effects to recreate his super-speed abilities. This new release features a more mech-like design, but works similarly to DC Comics releases from Blokees like Batman Beyond, Nightwing or Harley Quinn. Pre-orders are already live at BigBadToyStore for $39.99, with an estimated December 2026 arrival.
DC Comics Legend Edition LE01 The Flash Model Kit
"The Flash features 324 pieces, a new skeletal structure, enhanced surface finishing, and full-body articulation. This officially licensed product brings the iconic hero to life with dynamic posing and detailed presentation. A complete accessory set, display stand, and tool-free assembly provide a smooth experience while allowing versatile display options."
FEATURES
- 7.09 inches (18cm)
- Made of ABS and PVC
- Based on the iconic DC Comics character
- Up to 79 points of articulation
- 324 pieces
CONTENTS
- Pieces to build
- The Flash
- Speed Force effects
- 2 Swappable heads
- Interchangeable hand parts
- Foot parts
- Lightning effects
- Display stand
- Instructions