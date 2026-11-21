Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, dc comics

Blokees Speeds Into DC Comics with New Legend Edition Flash Model Kit

Blokees launches its DC Comics Legend Edition model kit series with The Flash — a 7-inch kit featuring 324 pieces and up to 79 points of articulation.

Article Summary Blokees launches its DC Comics Legend Edition with The Flash, a premium 7-inch model kit built for dynamic display.

The Flash model kit packs 324 pieces and up to 79 points of articulation with a new internal skeletal structure.

Collectors get two swappable Flash heads, extra hands and feet, a stand, and Speed Force lightning effects.

Blokees' Flash Legend Edition model kit is up for pre-order at $39.99 now, with a December 2026 release window.

The Fastest Man Alive is getting ready to take off as Blokees introduces a brand-new DC Comics Legend Edition model kit. The Scarlet Speedster is the first character to join this premium model kit lineup, and Blokees is certainly starting things off with a bang. Moving beyond its smaller Champion Class releases, this new Flash kit offers a bigger build, more articulation, and plenty of Speed Force effects to help bring one of DC's most iconic heroes to life. If you have been looking for a Flash to add to your DC display, this one is ready to race into your collection.

Blokees brings the hero into its Legend Edition lineup with a 7-inch model kit featuring an impressive 324 pieces and up to 79 points of articulation. The kit features a new internal skeletal structure and enhanced surface finishing, giving collectors plenty to enjoy once the build is complete. Two interchangeable head sculpts, additional hand and foot parts, and a display stand are included, along with a collection of Speed Force and lightning effects to recreate his super-speed abilities. This new release features a more mech-like design, but works similarly to DC Comics releases from Blokees like Batman Beyond, Nightwing or Harley Quinn. Pre-orders are already live at BigBadToyStore for $39.99, with an estimated December 2026 arrival.

DC Comics Legend Edition LE01 The Flash Model Kit

"The Flash features 324 pieces, a new skeletal structure, enhanced surface finishing, and full-body articulation. This officially licensed product brings the iconic hero to life with dynamic posing and detailed presentation. A complete accessory set, display stand, and tool-free assembly provide a smooth experience while allowing versatile display options."





FEATURES 7.09 inches (18cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the iconic DC Comics character

Up to 79 points of articulation

324 pieces CONTENTS Pieces to build The Flash Speed Force effects 2 Swappable heads Interchangeable hand parts Foot parts Lightning effects

Display stand

Instructions

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