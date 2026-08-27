Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Unveils Transformers Defender Version 08 Battle Stars Set

Clear off your shelves — Blokees' Transformers Defender Version 08 Battle Stars wave has arrived.

Article Summary Blokees launches Transformers Defender Version 08 Battle Stars with Star Optimus Prime, Super Megatron, and 12 bots to collect.

The Battle Stars wave adds Swoop, Shattered Glass Goldbug, Tarn, Windblade, Arcee, Drift, and Glittering Smokescreen.

These officially licensed Transformers model kits feature tool-free builds, dynamic articulation, and detailed paintwork.

Collectors can hunt rare Optimus and Megatron chase variants and grab a full Blokees Transformers box for $35.88.

Blokees continues to take the world by storm as they debut impressive model kits from a variety of franchises. One of their most iconic lines has to be Transformers, which offers 6-inch, 4-inch, and 2-inch-tall figures. A personal favorite is the Blokees Transformers Defender Version, which has now returned with Wave 8: Battlestars. It is time to reach for the cosmos, as Star Optimus Prime and Super Megatron answer the call, along with another variety of iconic Autobots and Decepticons. This set of figures will include 12 bots to collect, including Star Optimus Prime, Super Megatron, the Star Optimus Prime trailer, the Super Megatron vehicle (which comes with a collector coin), and Dinobot Swoop in his dinosaur mode.

The fun then continues with fun releases like Shattered Glass Goldbug, Tarn, Windblade, Arcee, Drift, and a Glittering Smokescreen. There is a nice variety of chase figures in this assortment, with one being included per box. These include special galaxy-type versions of Optimus and Megatron, as well as special armor types of Optimus and Megatron that come with additional accessories. These figures are a must-have for any growing Transformers collection, and collectors can purchase an entire box for $35.88 right now on the Blokees Shop.

Blokees Transformers Defender Version 08 Battle Stars

"Transformers Defender Version 08 Battle Stars has arrived, bringing Star Optimus Prime, Super Megatron, and more into the fight. These officially licensed Transformers model kits each include 10–27 pieces, with tool-free assembly, refined character details, and dynamic articulation for action-ready poses. Seek out the rare 1/144 Armor Type and collect one of three commemorative coin designs included with the Super Megatron Vehicle. Gather your Battle Stars and bring the next Transformers showdown to life."

Officially Licensed Transformers Collection

Discover Special Chase Variants

Refined Paintwork and Character Styling

Multi-Angle Articulation for Dynamic Poses

Pocket-Sized Scale for Easy Display

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