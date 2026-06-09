Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Boba Fett is Back with New 6" Star Wars: Droids Figure from Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled a new collection of Star Wars: The Black Series figures, as the 1985 animated series Droids is back

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Droids Boba Fett, inspired by the 1985 animated series.

The figure recreates Boba Fett’s colorful animated deco with collector-grade sculpt, blaster, rifle, and jetpack.

Kenner-style Star Wars packaging and a collectible Boba Fett coin give this Black Series release a nostalgic twist.

Star Wars fans can pre-order Droids Boba Fett now on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 ahead of a September 2026 release.

The galaxy's most feared bounty hunter is returning with a colorful animated twist as Hasbro reveals a brand-new Star Wars: Droids Boba Fett figure for The Black Series. Inspired by his appearance in the classic 1985 animated series, this new release spotlights one of the earliest expanded adventures featuring the legendary bounty hunter. While Boba Fett's reputation was forged on the big screen, his appearance in Star Wars: Droids introduced fans to a unique animated interpretation of the character, complete with a bright color scheme and design that would capture the spirit of the era.

Hasbro has faithfully recreated that vintage look, delivering a collector-grade figure that stands apart from previous Black Series releases. Equipped with his signature blaster, rifle, and jetpack, this figure is featured on nostalgic Kenner-inspired cardback packaging. Hasbro also included a collectible coin featuring a Boba Fett design, which pays homage to the original toys. Fans have seen this design before in The Vintage Collection, but a new release in 6" is what many fans have been asking for. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a September 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Droids Boba Fett

"Create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the animated legacy of Star Wars, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco with this Boba Fett figure. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars, for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

For the first time in The Black Series, you can collect a version of the bounty hunter based on the 1985 spin-off of the original trilogy, featuring series-inspired deco.

Pose out this Boba Fett with the included blaster accessories.

Kenner-inspired cardback packaging calls back to the original figure releases, including a plastic collector coin engraved with the character's name and portrait.

Collect more figures from The Black Series to build out your collection of droids – and the friends and foes they meet along the way (Each sold separately. Subject to availability).

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