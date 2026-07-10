Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Boba Fett Takes On His Next Mission with LEGO's Newest Star Wars Set

The legendary Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett is back as LEGO unveils a brand-new brick-built display set.

Article Summary LEGO Star Wars unveils a 1,544-piece Boba Fett display set inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The brick-built Star Wars bounty hunter stands over 16 inches tall with Boba Fett’s iconic Mandalorian armor.

Posable head, arms, and hands, plus a rotating rangefinder, jetpack, blaster, and fabric cape boost display appeal.

Priced at $169.99, the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett set includes an info plaque, minifigure, and August 1, 2026 release.

The legendary Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett is back as LEGO unveils a brand-new display set celebrating one of the galaxy's most iconic characters. Instead of building one of his famous ships, fans will be able to construct the bounty hunter himself in an impressive 1,544-piece LEGO Star Wars set. Coming to life from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett (75455) faithfully recreates the legendary bounty hunter in a massive brick-built format. Standing over 16 inches tall, the model captures Boba Fett's iconic Mandalorian armor with its signature yellow, gray, and green color scheme, bringing the fan-favorite character to life as a detailed display piece.

While Boba Fett is primarily designed as a display model, LEGO has included several adjustable elements to enhance the presentation. Collectors can reposition the figure's head, arms, and hands to create different poses, while additional details include his rotating rangefinder, fabric cape, jetpack, and blaster accessory. Like many premium LEGO Star Wars releases, this set includes an information plaque and a LEGO minifigure version of Boba Fett, giving collectors an extra display option and a nice companion piece for the larger build. Pre-orders are not available just yet, but fans can view the full set details through the LEGO Store with a $169.99 price tag and an August 1, 2026, release.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Figure

"Pay tribute to a bounty hunter with real swag: Boba Fett. Recreate Boba's armored outfit, as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Add his fabric cape and equip him with a blaster. Adjust his head and arms for intimidating battle poses. And with Build Together mode in the LEGO Builder app, your friends and family can join the creative fun."

AUTHENTIC DETAILS – Recreate Boba's iconic armor, as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, along with his signature helmet with a swiveling range finder, jetpack, blaster, and fabric cape

STRIKE A POSE – Assemble the brick-built figure on the base representing the sands of Tatooine and adjust his head, arms and hands to create ominous poses

STAR WARS DECOR – Share your love of this iconic character and display him alongside the matching Boba Fett LEGO minifigure on a stand with an info plaque about the bounty hunter

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