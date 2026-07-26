Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, marvel

Boomerang Returns to Marvel Legends with A Classic Comic Book Design

Hasbro unveiled a comic-inspired Marvel Legends Boomerang figure tied to Spider-Man: Brand New Day — a Walmart exclusive with 5 accessories (alternate head, 2 hands, 2 boomerangs) and an Oct. 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a Marvel Legends Boomerang figure at SDCC, bringing Fred Myers back in a classic comic-inspired look.

The Boomerang figure features his purple-and-blue suit, sculpted boomerangs, alternate hands, head, and 2 boomerang accessories.

Though tied to Spider-Man: Brand New Day packaging, the Marvel Legends Boomerang design is based on his comic book appearance.

Boomerang is a Walmart exclusive priced at $24.99, with pre-orders live now and an October 2026 Marvel Legends release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be one of the MCU's most anticipated films, and Hasbro is already unveiling collectibles inspired by the movie. One surprise reveal is the return of Fred Myers, better known as Boomerang, in classic comic book fashion. Inspired by his classic comic book appearance, this Marvel Legends figure showcases Boomerang's signature purple-and-blue costume, complete with sculpted boomerangs across the suit. The figure also includes two removable boomerang accessories, alternate hands, and a second head sculpt for additional display options.

Since the character appears in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the figure comes packaged in movie-branded Marvel Legends packaging. There is a nice chunk of Spider-Man villains making their debut on the big screen besides Boomerang, like Tombstone, Tarantula, and Scorpion. While it is nice to see classic designs arriving from Hasbro, it would be fun to see those MCU versions getting their own 6-inch release. This comic-inspired Boomerang Marvel Legends is a Walmart exclusive, and pre-orders are available now through Walmart Collector Con for $24.99, with an October 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series Comic Classic Boomerang

"Celebrating the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Boomerang figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics. Marvel's Boomerang action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 5 accessories: alternate head, 2 alternate hands, and 2 boomerangs. "

COMICS-INSPIRED MARVEL'S BOOMERANG ACTION FIGURE: Celebrating the character's inclusion in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day this collectible Marvel's Boomerang figure is inspired by his appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate head, 2 alternate hands, and 2 boomerangs

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