Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hellboy

Boss Fight Studio Announces Hellboy Box Full of Evil Bundle Pack

Boss Fight Studio is bringing back their Hellboy figure as they reveal their new Box Full of Evil Bundle Pack

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio brings back its sold-out Hellboy 1:12 scale figure in the new Box Full of Evil Bundle Pack.

The comic-inspired Hellboy action figure includes wired soft-goods coat, pistol, Hand of Glory, and alternate hands.

Bonus accessories add swappable Hellboy heads, including full-horned and angry grimacing portraits for display.

Hellboy Box Full of Evil Bundle Pack pre-orders are live now for $79.99, with a Q1 2027 release window.

It wasn't too long ago that Boss Fight Studio unveiled its brand-new 1:12-scale Hellboy action figure. The figure quickly sold out, and the company later unveiled a bonus accessory pack as well. Now, it looks like Boss Fight Studio will be bringing back its popular Hellboy action figure with a brand-new Box Full of Evil bundle pack. Hellboy first appeared in San Diego Comic-Con Comics #2 in 1993, which featured his first published story. His next full-color appearance came in Next Men #21, released a few months later. Now, Mike Mignola's iconic character is back with an impressive 1:12-scale figure from Boss Fight Studio that faithfully brings the character straight off the comic-book pages.

Fans who missed out on the previous Hellboy figure will now have a second chance to bring him home, this time with all of his bonus accessories. The figure itself includes a soft-goods coat with built-in wires, a pistol, the Hand of Glory, and a nice selection of swappable faces, including his full-horned design. Collectors who missed the previous release will have another opportunity to add Hellboy to their collection, as pre-orders are already live through Boss Fight Studio for $79.99, with an expected Q1 2027 release date.

"Mike Mignola's Hellboy Universe comes to life in collectible figure form like never before! Inspired by the beloved comics that have been known the world over for 30 years! Beautifully stylized 1:12 scale sculpts, extensive articulation and story-specific accessories make every one of these figures a collectible masterpiece. Our sold-out Hellboy figure and accessory pack are back in a single box!"

"The World's Greatest Paranormal Investigator has to chase down the stolen prison of the minor demon Ualac, who is wanted by the villainous Igor Bromhead for his own purposes. Hellboy from the "Box Full of Evil" story includes pistol, holster, hand of glory and alternate hands ALSO comes packed with the companion accessory pack, including a horned head and an angry, grimacing head, a closed right fist and an intricately made softgoods coat with sewn-in wire for posing!"

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