Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio Debuts Bleached Remnants EPIC H.A.C.K.S. Skeleton

Boss Fight Studio expands its EPIC H.A.C.K.S. lineup with the 1:12 scale Skeleton Blank: Bleached Remnants, a new army builder for collectors

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands EPIC H.A.C.K.S. with the 1:12 Skeleton Blank: Bleached Remnants army builder.

The EPIC H.A.C.K.S. skeleton features a pale bone deco, full articulation, and a sinister underworld look.

H.A.C.K.S. compatibility lets collectors swap limbs, armor, and parts across the 1:12 skeleton lineup.

Bleached Remnants includes alternate hands, tattered clothing, a stand, and is up for pre-order at $19.99.

Boss Fight Studio is summoning a new army for their EPIC H.A.C.K.S. line as they debut their new Fan Vote 1:12 Scale Skeleton Blank: Bleached Remnants. This haunting new addition is for collectors who love building their own fantasy armies. Following the fan-favorite Classic Bone design, this new variant gives the undead a much paler appearance and a more sinister look. The Bleached Remnants Skeleton Blank captures the unsettling look of freshly bleached bones, which will fit perfectly in any dungeon display, fantasy battle scene, or army straight out of the underworld.

Boss Fight's EPIC H.A.C.K.S. system is built around customization, letting collectors mix and match limbs and armor. This works across their 1:12-scale skeleton lineup, allowing fans to create their own fearsome warriors. The Skeleton Blank: Bleached Remnants is fully articulated and includes alternate hands, tattered clothing pieces, and a dedicated display stand. Fans can build up their undead army for $19.99, and this skeletal recruit is available for pre-order right now through Boss Fight Studio, with an estimated Q1 2027 release.

EPIC H.A.C.K.S. 1:12 Skeleton Blank: Bleached Remnants

"A new challenger has risen to claim the throne. The latest addition to the undead has emerged through the gates of the underworld. This bleached vision captures the clean and terrifying look of their freshly flayed victims… We are returning to the boneyard after a very successful fan vote for your winner, Classic Bone. Following closely behind in second place was Bleached Remnants, so we thought it was only fair to make this one available for you, the fans, as well!"

Frightful Figure Features include:

Legendary Articulation – Expertly engineered joints for dynamic battle poses and spine-tingling displays.

H.A.C.K.S. Compatibility – Fully interchangeable parts allow you to mix and match armor and limbs across the entire 1:12 Epic Skeleton series.

Skeletal Supplements – Comes with alternate hands, tattered clothing secondaries and a dedicated display stand to hold their lethal stance.

Get ready to build the ultimate skeletal army!

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