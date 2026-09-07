Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, court of the dead, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio Debuts New 1/12 Court of the Dead: Gethsemoni

Boss Fight Studio is back with a brand new selection of 1/12 action figures as part of their ongoing Epic H.A.C.K.S. Court of the Dead line

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands Court of the Dead with Gethsemoni, Queen of the Dead, in a new 1/12 Epic H.A.C.K.S. figure.

The 6-inch Court of the Dead Gethsemoni action figure features full articulation for dynamic posing and display.

Accessories include alternate hands, a bone knife, shaped flesh pieces, and a display base for custom setups.

Gethsemoni is up for preorder at $44.99 now, with Boss Fight Studio planning a Court of the Dead release in Q3 2027.

Boss Fight Studio is expanding its Court of the Dead action figure lineup with the arrival of Gethsemoni, Queen of the Dead, bringing the character to collectors in a new 1/12-scale format. Standing around six inches tall, Gethsemoni features a fully articulated design and comes with a suitably sinister selection of accessories. Collectors will find alternate hands, a bone knife, shaped flesh pieces, and a display base included with the figure, offering plenty of options for posing and display.

Gethsemoni is currently available for preorder for $44.99, with Boss Fight Studio targeting a Q3 2027 release. The figure offers fans of Court of the Dead another opportunity to add one of the setting's key characters to their collection, while the 1:12 scale makes her an easy fit alongside other modern action figure lines. Boss Fight Studio's Gethsemoni is available to pre-order now, with the Queen of the Dead set to arrive in 2027. Be on the lookout for more Court of the Dead figures from Boss Fight Studio with Relic Ravlatch, Death, The Reaper, and more, already getting figures that can be purchased today.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. Court of the Dead- Gethsemoni: Queen of the Dead

"When Death set about making his Court, he knew his creations must be as different from himself as possible, if they were to act as counterweight to his impulses. His firstborn, Gethsemoni, is certainly that. Beautiful, mercurial, a lover of intrigues of all kinds; she is also the first, and most accomplished, practitioner of necromancy. Like a mother, she can wound or heal with a look, and possesses an uncanny ability to learn the innermost secrets of one's heart with little effort."

"As the head of the Faction of Flesh, she is the acknowledged master of her craft, a necromancer of unequaled precision and nuance. This gives her a unique place in the Underworld, as many consider Flesh to be a portal through which even those who were never mortal can better understand humanity."

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