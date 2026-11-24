Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Sam & Max

Boss Fight Studio Debuts Sam & Max Fizzball Championship Two-Pack

Boss Fight Studio brings Sam & Max into the Fizzball Championship with a new 1:18-scale action figure two-pack packed with detail

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio debuts the Sam & Max: Fizzball Championship 2-pack in 1:18 scale for collectors and fans.

The Sam & Max action figures feature detailed sculpts, multiple articulation points, and quirky themed accessories.

Sam includes his hat, a beer case, and can, while Max packs an axe handle and exploding beer can for Fizzball.

Sam & Max: Fizzball Championship 2-pack is up for pre-order now at $39.99 with a Q4 2027 release window.

Boss Fight Studio is giving Sam & Max collectors another wonderfully weird reason to make room on their shelves with The Fizzball Championship 1:18-scale action figure two-pack. The iconic Freelance Police have been entertaining fans since their comic-book beginnings in the 1980s. They have become cult favorites through classic adventure games like Sam & Max Hit the Road, and now they are back in action figure form. Boss Fight, and these unlikely detectives are back for more fun as they trade their usual investigations for Fizzball, a world-renowned sport that sounds considerably more dangerous than its name suggests.

Sam arrives with his signature hat, a case of beer, and an individual can, while Max is ready for competition with an axe handle and an exploding beer can. Both figures feature detailed sculpts and multiple points of articulation, making them fun additions to any animation display or 1:18-scale collection. Boss Fight Studio has been bringing these two to life for quite some time, so be sure to check out some of their past release along with upcoming ones like Sam & Max: The Bootleg Corndog Case. Pre-orders are already live for $39.99, and they are expected to solve the case in Q4 2027.

Sam & Max The Fizzball Championship 1/18 Scale Two-Pack

"Let's play Fizzball! This world-renowned sport is filling concussion wards far and wide, and Sam & Max are ready to compete in the international championships! Sam comes with a hat, a case of beer, and a can of beer. Max comes with an axe handle and an exploding beer can."

PRODUCT FEATURES

1/18 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on Sam & Max

Multiple points of articulation

Highly detailed

BOX CONTENTS

Sam figure Hat Can of beer Case of beer

Max figure Axe handle Exploding beer can



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