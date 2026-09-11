Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio Summons New Dire Knight: Enchanted Armor Figure

Boss Fight Studio is back with a brand new selection of original 1/12 action figures as part of their ongoing Epic H.A.C.K.S. line

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio adds the Dire Knight: Enchanted Armor to Epic H.A.C.K.S. Wave 2, expanding its original 1/12 lineup.

Dire Knight is a magically bound suit of armor, built as an unstoppable battlefield threat with a classic fantasy edge.

The 6-inch Dire Knight figure features 30+ articulation points, alternate hands and head, plus sword, halberd, shield, and scabbard.

Dire Knight pre-orders are live now for $39.99 through Boss Fight Studio, with an estimated Q3 2027 release window.

Boss Fight Studio has recently revealed Wave 2 of their original and unique line of 1/12 scale Epic H.A.C.K.S. action figures. We have already covered a few of them, but now it's time to forget secret agents and space pilots and bring back a classic with an enchanted suit of armor and a sword. Boss Fight has just unveiled another 1/12 release as the Dire Knight: Enchanted Armor joins the Epic H.A.C.K.S. lineup. The Dire Knight is an enchanted suit of armor magically bound to follow its master's commands, making it a deadly new threat for anyone who comes across it.

The Dire Knight is more than your traditional warrior as it is an unstoppable weapon on the battlefield. This mystical release is a fully articulated figure that features 30+ points of articulation and comes in at 6" tall. Boss Fight Studio has given him a nice set of medieval weaponry, including a long sword, a halberd, a shield, a sword belt, and a scabbard. A pair of interchangeable hands and an alternate head are also included, providing collectors with even more display options. Pre-orders are already live on the Boss Fight Studios Store for $39.99, and the Dire Knight is set for an estimated Q3 2027 release.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. Boss Fight Studio – Dire Knight: Enchanted Armor

"Epic H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/12 scale action figure line with 30+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 2 consists of four incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Epic H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"The Dire Knight is an enchanted suit of armor bound to obey its master's every command. Whether crashing through the trees or charging across the battlefield, its imposing presence is enough to make even the mightiest warriors think twice. Fully articulated figure includes alternate set of hands, shield, sword belt, scabbard, long sword, halberd and alternate head."

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