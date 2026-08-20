Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, conan, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Boss Fight Studio Unveils New King Conan: Ruler of Aquilonia Figure

Boss Fight Studio expands their Epic H.A.C.K.S. 1:12 Conan collection with some brand new figures including King Conan

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands its Epic H.A.C.K.S. Conan line with King Conan: Ruler of Aquilonia in 1:12 scale.

The 6-inch Conan figure features detailed armor, two sculpted heads, swappable hair, extra hands, sword, sheath, and axe.

Inspired by Robert E. Howard’s King Conan era, the release captures Conan’s rise from adventurer to Aquilonia’s ruler.

King Conan pre-orders are live now for $59.99, with the new Boss Fight Studio Conan figure slated for Q2 2027.

The king is back as Boss Fight Studio has unveiled a new wave of Conan the Barbarian Epic HACKS figures. There's a new wave of 1/12-scale figures that bring legendary characters from Robert E. Howard's stories to life in highly detailed, articulated form. Conan has been everything from a wandering adventurer and mercenary to a warrior and pirate, and now he has become king. Now, Boss Fight Studio has faithfully captured his story as King of Aquilonia, in glorious detail and at 6-inch scale.

Boss Fight Studio has included a nice variety of swappable parts for the king himself, including additional armor parts, two sculpted heads, and swappable hair. The fun will continue with a nice assortment of hands, a battle axe, and a sword that comes with its own sheath. A lot of detail was put into this figure, and he will be an impressive addition to any Conan the Barbarian collection. Pre-orders are already live from Boss Fight Studio at $59.99, and he is set to release in Q2 2027.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. 1:12 Conan | King Conan: Ruler of Aquilonia

"The nomadic Cimmerian's transition from wandering adventurer, sell-sword, pirate, and warrior to the monarch of Aquilonia was not an easy one. Conan valued action over the mire of bureaucratic society which he was forced to navigate and be the figurehead of with his wife: Queen Zenobia, and son: Prince Conn by his side."

"Howard's first Conan story, "The Phoenix on the Sword" introduced us to Conan as King of Aquilonia, pining for his care-free adventuring days. This story also introduced us to Thoth-Amon, the Stygian sorcerer whose dark influence would vex the Cimmerian from the shadows. This conspiracy would ultimately lead to the divine intervention that would bless Conan's blade with the mark of the phoenix."

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