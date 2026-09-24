Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hellboy

Boss Fight Studios Unveils Hellboy: Ghost of Lobster Johnson Figure

Boss Fight Studios expands their Hellboy collection with a new Ghost of Lobster Johnson glow-in-the-dark exclusive figure

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands its Hellboy line with a Ghost of Lobster Johnson glow-in-the-dark exclusive figure.

The 6.5-inch Hellboy collectible features ghostly blue deco, dark blue wash, and a limited 2,000-piece run.

Inspired by Conqueror Worm, the Hellboy figure includes pistols, machine gun, alternate hands, and calling cards.

Hellboy fans can pre-order Ghost of Lobster Johnson at BigBadToyStore now for $64.99 ahead of a Q1 2027 release.

Boss Fight Studios is returning to the Hellboy universe as they unveil a brand-new limited-edition action figure. Lobster Johnson is one of the more recognizable pulp-inspired characters from the world of Hellboy. He is a mysterious masked vigilante who operates in the 1930s. He made his debut in Hellboy #14 back in 2001, and after his death, he continued to fight crime and the forces of evil as a ghost. Boss Fight Studios now brings the ghost of Lobster Johnson to life with an exclusive glow-in-the-dark limited-edition figure.

Coming in at 6.5 inches tall, this version of Lobster Johnson has been nicely crafted with a ghostly blue deco that will glow in the dark and will be limited to only 2,000 pieces. Some of the other accessories that Boss Fight Studios has included are multiple hands, pistols, a machine gun, and replica lobster calling cards. Collectors looking to add the ghost of Lobster Johnson to their growing Hellboy collection can pre-order him right now through BigBadToyStore for $64.99, with a Q1 2027 release.

Hellboy – Ghost of Lobster Johnson (Glow in the Dark) Exclusive

"Mike Mignola's Hellboy Universe comes to life in collectible figure form like never before! Inspired by the beloved comics that have been known the world over for 30 years! Beautifully stylized 1/12 scale sculpts, extensive articulation and story-specific accessories make every one of these figures a collectible masterpiece."

"Having failed to stop a German space capsule launch in 1939, the spirit of The Lobster remained linked to the ruins of an Austrian castle. When a BPRD mission led Hellboy and Roger the Homunculus to the location, The Lobster assisted the agents in defeating a plot to unleash a cosmic entity on earth. The Ghost of Lobster Johnson, from the story Conqueror Worm, includes two pistols, a holster, a machine gun, alternate hands, and The Lobster's calling cards. Figure has unique blue glow-in the-dark deco with dark blue wash and is an exclusive limited run!"

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