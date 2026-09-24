Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hero H.A.C.K.S

Boss Fight Studios Unveils Hero H.A.C.K.S. Captain John Bradford

Get ready to expand your Hero H.A.C.K.S. collection as Boss Fight Studios is back with a new wave of 1/18-scale action figures

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands Hero H.A.C.K.S. with a new 1/18-scale wave of original, card-backed action figures.

Captain John Bradford leads the launch, a time-lost pirate from the Temporal Voyager stranded in the Kingdom of Accord.

The Hero H.A.C.K.S. figure features 25 points of articulation, interchangeable parts, and weapons for custom display.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. John Bradford is priced at $29.99, with Boss Fight Studio targeting a Q3 2027 release.

Over the past few years, original toys have started to make a comeback with special releases from Harvinger Studios and their Savage Crucible line, the Four Horsemen creating the Mythic Legions, as well as Boss Fight Studios with its Hero H.A.C.K.S. series. Hero H.A.C.K.S. is a new line of original 1/18-scale action figures that are card-backed, highly detailed, and packed with an impressive amount of articulation. Each one of these releases brings a very unique character to life, and a new wave is finally here.

Boss Fight Studios is reaching for the cosmos with a new wave of action figures, starting with John Bradford, Captain of the Temporal Voyager. This pirate captain has been thrust through time and space and has now ended up in the Kingdom of Accord. This pirate captain is packed with 25 points of articulation, as well as a nice variety of accessories, including weapons and interchangeable heads. It will be up to collectors to figure out how to get this captain back to his own time, and there will be plenty of other figures in the new Hero H.A.C.K.S. wave to assist on his journey. John Bradford is already up for pre-order from Boss Fight Studio, for $29.99, and is expected to release in Q3 2027.

Hero H.A.C.K.S. Captain of the Temporal Voyager

"Hero H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/18 scale action figure line with 25+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 1 consists of six incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Hero H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"



"While in pursuit of a rival pirate ship, Bradford's vessel encountered a magically augmented tempest and was hurled into the past. Emerging from the storm, the crew discovers they have been transported back in time to the Kingdom of Accord. Captain Bradford must now use his cunning to save his loyal crew of ragtag scoundrels and return home to the 18th Century. Fully articulated figure includes sabre, pistol, weapon loop, hat, satchel, baldric, alternate head, alternate hands."

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