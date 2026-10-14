Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Bounty Hunter Zam Wesell Revealed for Star Wars: The Black Series

Hasbro revealed a new 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series Zam Wesell figure at New York Comic Con 2026 — available for pre-order Oct. 29 with a Spring 2027 release.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled a new Star Wars: The Black Series Zam Wesell figure at New York Comic Con 2026, thrilling collectors.

The 6-inch Star Wars figure is inspired by Attack of the Clones and recreates the Clawdite assassin’s big-screen look.

Zam Wesell includes a blaster, blaster rifle, face covering, and a swappable head showing her shapeshifting ability.

Star Wars fans can pre-order The Black Series Zam Wesell on October 29 at 1 PM EST via Hasbro Pulse for Spring 2027.

New York Comic Con 2026 was a treat, with a nice variety of exciting new reveals showcased throughout the event. One of them was a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure that takes collectors back to the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. At the beginning of the film, Padmé Amidala finds herself the target of an assassination attempt, which Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are there to stop. One of the hunters hired to take her down was Zam Wesell, a shapeshifting Clawdite assassin.

Hasbro is now bringing this infamous bounty hunter to life with a brand-new 6-inch figure packed with iconic details and articulation that bring the character straight off the movie screen. She will come with a blaster, a blaster rifle, a face covering, and a swappable head sculpt showcasing her shapeshifting abilities. The Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Zam Wesell Black Series figure is set to go up for pre-order on October 29 at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse, with a Spring 2027 release.

STAR WARS BLACK SERIES ZAM WESELL

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 29 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027). A shape-shifting Clawdite assassin from Zolan, Zam Wesell could assume any humanoid form. Jango Fett hired her to kill Padmé Amidala on Coruscant, but the Naboo Senator eluded her efforts. The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy."

"This lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This BLACK SERIES STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Zam Wesell from ATTACK OF THE CLONES. The figure features film-inspired sculpt and photoreal deco. Pose the figure with the included blaster pistol, blaster rifle, face covering, and swappable head accessories."

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