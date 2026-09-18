Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Bow Before Black Adam with McFarlane Toys New DC Super Powers

Step into the DC Comics universe as McFarlane Toys goes retro with a new DC Super Powers Black Adam action figure.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a retro Black Adam DC Super Powers figure as part of its final wave before the DC license ends.

The classic Black Adam design captures his sharp widow’s peak and black-and-gold suit in nostalgic 4.5-inch scale.

Inspired by the vintage Kenner style, the Black Adam action figure features retro blister packaging and 7 articulation points.

Black Adam is available now for $17.99, giving DC collectors one more Super Powers release to add before the line wraps.

McFarlane Toys' DC Comics license is slowly coming to an end as Mattel is taking over the license for 2027. However, McFarlane still has a few collectibles up their sleeve, including new figures for their DC Multiverse line, as well as a final wave of DC Super Powers figures. DC Super Powers was a 1980s toy line originally launched by Kenner and continued two years ago by McFarlane Toys. Now, the final wave is here, with some iconic and classic characters finally getting retro-inspired collectibles. Up next is Black Adam, who first appeared in DC Comics back in 1945 with The Marvel Family #1.

Before Billy Batson stepped into the landscape, the iconic wizard chose Black Adam to take on the responsibility of being a champion, but he used the powers for evil. Over the generations, Black Adam has gone from a villain to an anti-hero. McFarlane is adding him to their DC Super Powers line, with everything you know and love about Black Adam nicely captured here, including his signature hairline and black-and-gold suit. No accessories are included with this figure, but it stands 4.5 inches tall, has seven points of articulation, and comes in nicely detailed retro card-back packaging. This figure is already available for purchase right now at a variety of sites, including BigBadToyStore, for $17.99

DC Comics DC Super Powers Black Adam Action Figure

"One of the world's foremost wielders of magic, Black Adam has been both hero and villain over a life that's spanned thousands of years. Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters."



Product Features 4.5-inch scale (11.43cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the DC Comics character

Part of the DC Super Powers series

7 Points of articulation

DC Super Powers-themed blister card packaging

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