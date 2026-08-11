Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, lego

Bow Before Doctor Doom with LEGO's New Avengers: Doomsday Bust

Get ready to clear some shelf space as LEGO is back with some new sets, including the Doctor Doom Bust inspired by Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary LEGO spotlights Doctor Doom with a new Avengers: Doomsday bust, bringing the MCU villain into a 370-piece display set.

The Doctor Doom bust features an Iron Mask, foil hood and cape, plus a display base with a built-in nameplate.

An exclusive Doctor Doom minifigure is included, with new arm printing that helps this Avengers: Doomsday set stand out.

LEGO’s Doctor Doom bust is priced at $49.99, available for pre-order now, and launches September 1, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday is a few months away, but many companies are already diving into the multiverse to bring some new collectibles to life. One of the biggest additions to Avengers: Doomsday is the arrival of Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. LEGO is now putting him directly into the spotlight with his very own set, the brand-new Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom Bust. This new bust comes in at 370 pieces and, when fully built, will stand 6.5 inches tall, 5.5 inches wide, and 3 inches deep.

The set will introduce a uniquely crafted brick-built bust of Doctor Doom, featuring a foil cape, realistic Iron Mask details, and a simple display base with a name tag. However, LEGO is also including an exclusive version of the Doctor Doom minifigure with the set, which will have new arm printing, unlike some of the others featured in upcoming Avengers: Doomsday sets. Pre-orders are already live for the new Doctor Doom bust at $49.99, with a September 1, 2026, release date. For more Doctor Doom LEGO fun, be sure to check out the upcoming LEGO Marvel Holiday Advent Calendar, Avengers Quinjet, and New Avengers Tower sets.

LEGO Avengers: Doomsday – Doctor Doom Bust

"Capture the majestic menace of Marvel's masked monarch with the stunning Doctor Doom Bust (76345), a LEGO® ǀ Marvel collectible set for adult enthusiasts to build and display. This impressive Marvel decor makes a thoughtful gift for the Super Heroin your life, or a rewarding treat for yourself. The build-and-display model recreates Doctor Doom's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. It features a repositionable neck and jaw, foil hood and cape, and realistic eye and mask details. The bust comes with a Doom minifigure and incorporates a decorative nameplate built into the pedestal with an option to display the minifigure alongside the bust. Treat fans of the Marvel Avengers movies with this birthday or any day gift idea. This building set contains 379 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!