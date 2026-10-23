Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, street fighter

Bow Before M. Bison with Hasbro's New Street Fighter (2026) Figure

Coming to life from the new live-action world of Street Fighter, Hasbro has unveiled a new 6-inch movie-inspired figure tied to the 2026 film

Article Summary Hasbro expands its Street Fighter 2026 movie line with a 6-inch M. Bison figure based on the live-action film.

The Street Fighter villain arrives in his classic red uniform, cape, and cap, capturing Bison’s menacing look.

Multiple articulation points and swappable Psycho Power hands let collectors pose signature Street Fighter attacks.

Priced at $27.97, the Street Fighter M. Bison figure is up for pre-order at Walmart with a December 2026 release.

The World Warrior tournament is about to get a whole lot more dangerous, as Hasbro brings one of Street Fighter's most iconic villains into its new 2026 live-action movie figure lineup! M. Bison has been terrorizing fighters since his debut as the final boss of Street Fighter II: The World Warrior in 1991. As the ruthless leader of Shadaloo, Bison uses his devastating Psycho Power and relentless ambition to pursue world domination. Now, the legendary villain is stepping out of the arcade and onto collectors' shelves with a brand-new movie-inspired action figure!

Standing 6 inches tall, Hasbro's new M. Bison features his signature red military uniform, imposing cape, and distinctive cap bearing his insignia. The figure also features multiple points of articulation, a soft goods cape, and interchangeable hands equipped with Psycho Power blast effects for recreating his devastating attacks. This is one figure that is needed to complete your new 2026 Street Fighter collection; he is priced at $27.97. M. Bison is ready to command your display, and pre-orders are already live on Walmart with a December 2026 release date.

Hasbro Street Fighter (2026) Collection – M. Bison

"Cold, cruel, and powered by pure evil, M. Bison commands the battlefield with his terrifying Psycho Power! Now fans and collectors can bring that power home with this 6-inch Street Fighter action figure inspired by the movie. His highly articulated limbs can create lots of different poses for different ways to display. Swap his hands between fists and Psycho Power blasts for more custom fighting stances. Every strike is fueled by domination and destruction. When M. Bison rises, the world trembles!"

PREMIUM STREET FIGHTER MOVIE DESIGN: He comes decked in his signature cape, daunting red uniform, and cap with his very own insignia

ALL HAIL LORD BISON: Pose the M. Bison action figure into his signature moves with the accessories

INCLUDES 2 ACCESSORIES: Figure comes with swappable Psycho Power blast hands for different ways to display

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