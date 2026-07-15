Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Bow Before Sinestro with McFarlane's Latest DC Comics Classic Figure

The DC Multiverse line may be winding down, but new heroes and villains are here and ready to join your collection from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a DC Multiverse Sinestro figure in his classic DC Comics costume for Green Lantern collectors.

Sinestro’s comic history is revisited, from Sector 1417’s top Green Lantern to fear-driven enemy of Hal Jordan.

The Sinestro Classic Uniform figure includes a Yellow Lantern battery and energy construct effect for display.

Pre-orders for Sinestro are live now at $27.99, joining a new DC Multiverse wave with Kid Flash and Brainiac.

The DC Multiverse line may be winding down, but McFarlane Toys still has plenty of impressive figures arriving throughout the year. A brand-new wave of heroes and villains is on the way, including one that Green Lantern fans have been waiting for. Sinestro first appeared in Green Lantern #7 and served as the Green Lantern of Sector 1417. Once regarded as one of the Corps' greatest officers, the Guardians ultimately banished him after ruling his homeworld through fear. Since then, he has become one of Hal Jordan's greatest enemies, wielding a Yellow Power Ring fueled by fear.

McFarlane Toys is bringing Sinestro to the DC Multiverse line in his classic DC Comics design, complete with his iconic black-and-blue costume. The figure includes a Yellow Lantern battery accessory and a yellow energy construct effect. Pre-orders are already live through the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99, with a release expected by the end of July 2026. Be on the lookout for more figures arriving in this new wave of DC Multiverse figures with Kid Flash, Black Mask, Black Adam, and Brainiac.

Sinestro (Classic Uniform)

"Originally hailing from the planet Korugar, Sinestro once served as the Green Lantern of Sector 1417 and quickly gained recognition among the Corps for his ability to police his sector. However, peace came at a price. Sinestro's determination to preserve order caused him to act more as a dictator than a protector."

"It wasn't until then new recruit Hal Jordan learned of Sinestro's methods that the Guardians were informed and Sinestro was ejected from the Corps. Steadfast in his belief of moral superiority and methods of maintaining order, Sinestro formed the Sinestro Corps, harnessing the yellow energy of fear, to not only combat the Guardians, whom he sees as the main obstacle on the path to intergalactic peace, but to also strengthen the Green Lantern Corps.

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