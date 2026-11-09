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Bow Before the Eleventh Brother with Hot Toys' Newest Star Wars Figure

Hot Toys reveals its 1/6th scale Eleventh Brother figure from Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, featuring LED lightsabers, and more.

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a Star Wars Eleventh Brother 1/6 scale figure from Maul: Shadow Lord, standing about 12 inches tall.

The Star Wars Inquisitor features a newly crafted masked head, wired hood, and tailored black Imperial outfit.

LED-lit double-bladed spinning lightsaber includes crescent and disc-mode hilts, plus extra blades and hands.

Pre-orders are live at Sideshow for $255, with the Hot Toys Star Wars Eleventh Brother set for a Q3 2027 release.

The Inquisitorius is bringing its hunt for surviving Jedi to collectors as Hot Toys unveils its newest 1/6th scale figure from Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. Serving the Galactic Empire, the Eleventh Brother is another ruthless Force-sensitive hunter, arriving ready to track down Maul with an impressive new collectible release. Standing roughly 12 inches tall, this Brother features a newly crafted masked head with a wired hood that beautifully captures the character's intimidating skeletal appearance.

Hot Toys made sure to give the Eleventh Brother's black Inquisitorius outfit a wire-embedded cloak featuring Imperial Crests. This hunter also comes with a utility belt, gauntlets, soft vinyl boots, and six interchangeable gloved hands. As expected, the Inquisitor's signature double-bladed spinning lightsaber takes center stage, with LED-lighted crescent and disc-mode hilts. Like most Star Wars 1/6-scale figures, he will come with additional standard hilts and interchangeable motion-effect blades. Pre-orders are already live for the Hot Toys Star Wars Eleventh Brother figure on Sideshow Collectibles for $255 with a Q3 2027 release.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord – Eleventh Brother

"Serving the Galactic Empire's terrifying Inquisitorius, the Eleventh Brother is a ruthless Force-sensitive hunter tasked with tracking down surviving Jedi and powerful rogue threats across the galaxy. Dispatched to the planet Janix to reinforce the Imperial hunt for the former Sith Lord Maul in the Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord™ animated series, this menacing Inquisitor strikes fear into his targets with his intimidating look and his deadly double-bladed spinning lightsaber."

"Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the 1/6th scale Eleventh Brother™ Collectible Figure inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord™. The figure features a newly crafted masked head with a wired hood that captures the Inquisitor's skeletal visage. It's dressed in a finely tailored black Inquisitorius outfit, including a wire-embedded cloak fastened by a silver-colored clasp and adorned with Imperial Crests, alongside an upper shirt, pants, gauntlets, utility belt, and soft vinyl material long boots."

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