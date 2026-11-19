Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Bow Before the New Marvel Legends God Emperor Doom

Hasbro is bringing God Emperor Doom to the Marvel Legends line — a Secret Wars (2015) figure up for pre-order Dec. 14 at Walmart, releasing Spring 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends God Emperor Doctor Doom, inspired by Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 Secret Wars event.

Doctor Doom rules Battleworld after seizing the Beyonders’ power, making this one of Marvel’s boldest variants.

The Marvel Legends Doctor Doom figure includes 6 accessories, an unmasked head, magic effects, sword, and cape.

Doctor Doom goes up for Walmart pre-order on December 14 at 1 PM ET, with the exclusive figure due Spring 2027.

All hail Doom! Hasbro is bringing one of Marvel's most powerful incarnations of Victor Von Doom to collectors with its new Marvel Legends Secret Wars Doctor Doom figure. Inspired by Jonathan Hickman's epic 2015 Secret Wars storyline, this release captures the ruler of Battleworld at the height of his power. Following the destruction of the Multiverse, Doom stole the Beyonders' power and reshaped reality, establishing himself as the god and master of Battleworld. As God Emperor Doom, he ruled over the surviving fragments of countless destroyed worlds, creating one of Marvel's most memorable alternate realities.

Hasbro is now bringing back God Emperor Doom to the Marvel Legends line with an updated release that fans will not want to miss. Doom comes equipped with six accessories, including an alternate unmasked head, extra hands, magic effects, and a sword. To make things better, Hasbro did give him a soft-goods cape, which is always a treat for the Marvel Legends line. The Marvel Legends Secret Wars Doctor Doom figure goes up for pre-order on December 14 at 1 PM ET, exclusively through Walmart, with a Spring 2027 release.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SECRET WARS DOCTOR DOOM

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order December 14th at 1 PM ET on Walmart; available Spring 2027 The Multiverse was destroyed. Two life rafts escaped the final collision. The survivors awakened on Battleworld, a planet composed of fragments of worlds that no longer exist and maintained by the will of its god and master, Victor Von Doom. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Doctor Doom action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Secret Wars. The Doctor Doom figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including alternate unmasked head, 2 alt hands, 2 magic effects, and sword; plus, a softgoods cape."

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