Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: invincible, Super7

Bow Before Thragg with Super7's Latest Invincible DELUXE Figure

Super7 is tackling the universe of the hit comic book and animated series Invincible with some brand-new DELUXE 7-inch-scale figures

Article Summary Super7 launches its first Invincible Deluxe wave with 7-inch figures of Invincible, Allen the Alien, Angstrom Levy, and Thragg.

Thragg joins the Invincible toy line as a fully articulated 7-inch Deluxe figure based on the deadly Viltrumite leader.

The Super7 Invincible Thragg figure features 32 points of articulation, blister packaging, and no included accessories.

Super7’s Invincible Deluxe figures are available now for $30 each, with Battle Beast variants teased for future release.

Fans are patiently waiting for the next season of the hit Amazon Prime animated series Invincible. The show has faithfully brought the popular Image Comics series to life, and collectors now have plenty of new collectibles to look forward to. The first wave of Jada Toys figures has yet to arrive, aside from the San Diego Comic-Con battle-damaged Mark Grayson, but while fans wait to get their hands on that line, Super7 has beaten them to the punch with the launch of its first Invincible Deluxe wave. The wave consists of four figures: Invincible, Allen the Alien, Angstrom Levy, and the deadly Viltrumite leader, Thragg.

Thragg is one of the most dangerous enemies Mark Grayson has ever faced, and even with Mark teaming up with his father, Omni-Man, they have struggled to put a dent in this formidable villain. Now, Thragg faithfully comes to life as a brand-new, fully articulated 7-inch-scale figure. Thragg gets his own blister-style package but, like the other figures in the wave, does not come with any accessories. The new Invincible figures are already available through the Super7 store for $30 each. Be on the lookout for more releases, including the Deluxe Battle Beast from Super7 and the GameStop Exclusive Blood-Splattered Battle Beast.

Invincible DELUXE Wave 01 Thragg

"Atomically speaking, this figure of Thragg is accurately imposing. Grand Regent Thragg, of the Viltrum Empire in the Invincible Comic Universe, can manipulate his "smart atoms" for incredible speed, strength, and durability. As a DELUXE Figure, Thragg is ultra-detailed, with 32 points of articulation, ready to battle anyone he deems a threat to the Viltrum Empire in your collection. Before he declares himself the rightful ruler of the galaxy, gather your Invincible heroes, and hurry to add this DELUXE figure of Thragg to your collection."

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