Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Bow Before Zorrtexx: Four Horsemen Studios' New Cosmic Legions Wave

Blast off with Four Horsemen Studios as they expand their Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new intergalactic characters

Article Summary Four Horsemen Studios expands Cosmic Legions with Zorrtexx, a deadly Medullix joining the Mortal Thorn: Book One lineup.

This Cosmic Legions alien channels electrical energy, twisting his species’ healing gifts into tools of pain and ambition.

Zorrtexx’s 6-inch Cosmic Legions figure includes two heads, interchangeable hands, weapons, effect pieces, and a holster.

Cosmic Legions Mortal Thorn Zorrtexx is up for pre-order now at $54.99, with the figure scheduled for Q3 2027 release.

Four Horsemen Studios continues to expand the strange and dangerous world of Cosmic Legions with Zorrtexx, one of the newest characters joining the Mortal Thorn: Book One lineup. This alien comes from the Medullix species, a race with a fascinating biological trait that allows them to generate and manipulate electrical energy. This electrifying alien is now ready to bring his unique talents into your Cosmic Legions collection with a brand new six-inch-scale action figure.

Zorrtexx features a wildly alien appearance that helps set him apart from the armored warriors and robotic characters found throughout the line. The figure comes fully articulated and includes two different heads, four pairs of interchangeable hands, and a selection of weapons. His arsenal includes a rifle and a pistol with a detachable power cable, while a hip holster gives him a place to keep his sidearm. Electrical charge and special-effect pieces are also included, allowing fans to capture his lightning-fast personality. The Cosmic Legions Mortal Thorn Zorrtexx figure is already up for pre-order, is priced at $54.99, and is set for a Q3 2027 release.

Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Zorrtexx Action Figure

"With a unique anatomy of external organs and a physiology that allows them to harness the electrical energies of their own nervous systems, members of the Medullix species are known as the greatest healers in Cosmerrium. Then there is Zorrtexx."

"While most Medullix use their skills to help others, the same abilities that allow this race to be so effective in the healing arts can also be used to inflict incredible pain. Zorrtexx discovered these abilities at a young age and decided to use them to further his own selfish ambitions. Over the years he has worked as hired muscle, as a bounty hunter, an interrogator, and even as an assassin."

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