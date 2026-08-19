Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boxlunch, d23

BoxLunch Prepares for the Future in Our Exclusive D23 Interview

We had the chance to talk to BoxLunch at D23; they discussed partnerships, what's on the horizon, and convention exclusives.

Article Summary BoxLunch explains how brick-and-mortar stores, community events, and pin trading keep fandom connections strong.

BoxLunch reveals how fan demand, nostalgia, and shared values shape its franchise picks and brand partnerships.

BoxLunch breaks down its D23 daily exclusives, spotlighting Princess, Kingdom Hearts, and Cars fans.

BoxLunch says apparel leads the brand, while collectibles, anime, BookTok, and new partnerships fuel future growth.

D23 has come and gone, but Bleeding Cool was on the floor this year, checking out panels, getting interviews, and celebrating all things Disney. During the event, the one and only Kaitlyn Booth had the opportunity to chat with BoxLunch about their D23 exclusives, upcoming reveals, and what sets them apart. We have loaded this with a nice variety of BoxLunch Exclusives, all now available in-store and online. The D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event exclusives are not available for purchase anymore, but there are so many impressive exclusives that BoxLunch is still offering right now. Enjoy!

Okay, so one of the things that makes BoxLunch kind of different from other companies that are here right now is you guys are still very much focused on brick-and-mortar, when a lot of people are moving on to e-commerce. How are you guys still finding that balance, and how are you still drawing your audiences into your brick-and-mortar stores?

BoxLunch: "Yeah, that's a great question. You know, I think that BoxLunch is really rooted in the idea of our community, and it's about our fans and those that want to share the stories that we all love. And so I think that the reason that we lean so heavily into our brick-and-mortar and that our community and our consumers have that positive response is because it is a place to share stories, to come together. It's really a platform for self-expression and identity. And so we love the idea of our brick-and-mortar, and we do lots of community events in our stores. We have pin trading that happens all the time in our stores because it is a place for those who can't always get to the conventions and things of that nature to still come together and meet their community."

How do you guys decide what properties you're going to bring into BoxLunch, and how do you decide what designers and companies you want to work with as well?

BoxLunch: "You know, we are really consumer-obsessed. We listen to them. We know what they're searching for, and we are fans ourselves. So I think that it really is twofold in that we know our fans really well, and we are fans ourselves. And so we look at what's trending. What are some of the fun properties and the fun stories that maybe have not been told in the same way?"

"We've seen a huge resurgence in that '90s and Y2K nostalgia, and because we're fans ourselves, we're diving back into that archive with The Emperor's New Groove and A Goofy Movie and things of that nature. And so that's how we decide what properties to bring in: We are really consumer-obsessed, and we are fans ourselves. When it comes to who we partner with, it is like-minded brands. It is companies that share our same values, and it really is about partners that understand the properties in the same way we do. There are a lot of, "If you know, you know," moments, and there are great details within all of that product that connect with our consumers."

What made you guys decide that you wanted to do daily exclusives this year instead of just something that people can buy all three days of the convention?

BoxLunch: "I think we wanted to really be able to celebrate each day in a unique and fun way, and we know that there is something to exclusives. We wanted to give people something that felt really special and could really be the day that they want to celebrate. So our princess fans and our princess community had a day just for themselves. Today, it's all things Kingdom Hearts, which has had a phenomenal response, especially after the announcement yesterday. And then tomorrow is Cars. We just wanted each day to celebrate those unique communities and give them a day for just them."

So this collection here, and in general, BoxLunch continues to be a lot more apparel- and bag-focused, and not so much on collectibles and figures and stuff like that. Is that the corner of the market you guys are going to continue to focus on?

Interviewee: Yeah, you know, we will always be an apparel and accessory brand, but we are leaning a lot more into collectibles, and you'll see that in our stores. We have beautiful partnerships with companies like Kaleidos and Thrill Joy. Funko will forever be a great partner for us. And as we get more into the anime space, that's where we're also seeing a huge growth in that collectibles market. Bandai is a phenomenal partner for us, and we really do lean into those collectibles for that anime consumer. So while we will always be rooted in apparel and accessories, that collectible space is one that will continue to grow into, with the idea of offering things that are exclusive and unique to that community.

Is there, like, a dream company that you would love to bring into the BoxLunch family, or even a dream franchise?

BoxLunch: You know, I am a Bravo girlie. I love reality, so I think leaning into that reality world. I think there's so much there. The chaos that makes us all feel better about our own lives. So I just would love to have us a little—a little bit more there. But I will also say I'm also a BookTok lover, and the more we do BookTok, I think leaning into those two areas for me is really exciting.

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