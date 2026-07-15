Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Brainiac Prepares for Conquest with New DC Multiverse Action Figure

McFarlane Toys will lose its 7-inch DC Multiverse license at the end of 2026, but new figures like Brainiac are still arriving — pre-order the DC Classic 7-inch Brainiac figure for $27.99, due July 2026.

Article Summary Brainiac joins McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse line in a new DC Classic 7-inch figure based on his iconic comic look.

The classic Superman villain is recreated with green skin, a purple suit, and styling inspired by his original comics era.

Brainiac, the alien android who bottled Kandor, remains one of Superman’s most infamous foes in DC history.

Pre-orders for the Brainiac DC Multiverse figure are live now for $27.99 ahead of its July 2026 release.

A crisis may be looming for McFarlane Toys as the company prepares to lose its 7-inch DC Multiverse license at the end of 2026, but there are still plenty of iconic characters making their way to collectors. Superman fans can finally add one of the Man of Steel's greatest foes to their shelves as Brainiac joins the DC Multiverse lineup. Brainiac first appeared in Action Comics #242 as a hyper-intelligent alien android obsessed with collecting knowledge from across the universe. His most infamous act was shrinking the Kryptonian city of Kandor, preserving it as part of his collection while leaving destruction in his wake.

This new figure faithfully captures Brainiac's classic comic appearance with his green skin, purple costume, and unmistakable comic-book style. We have seen a Page Punchers version of Brainiac before, but it is nice to see a DC Classic version of this character finally being made. Pre-orders are already live through the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99, with the figure scheduled to release in July 2026. Be on the lookout for more figures arriving in this new wave of DC Multiverse figures with Kid Flash, Black Mask, Sinestro, and Black Adam.

DC Multiverse Brainiac (DC Classic)

"BRAINIAC is VRIL DOX, a COLU native considered to be his planet's greatest shame and highest criminal. Banned from his own world due to his zealot-like quest for knowledge, BRAINIAC is a super-intelligent being. He employs his hi-tech skull-shaped ship and a variety of drones to travel the cosmos and imprison his chosen cities, miniaturizing them to preserving them in his perverse pursuit of universal knowledge."

"On his mad quest he has clashed with multiple heroes, but none more than SUPERMAN. As the captor and bottler of the Kryptonian city KANDOR, BRAINIAC has more than earned the ire of KRYPTON's most famous survivor and champion."

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