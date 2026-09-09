Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego

Break the Fourth Wall with LEGO Icons Bookstore: Book Nook Set

Things get trippy as LEGO debuts a new Bookstore: Book Nook set that will not only enhance your bookshelf with a meta twist

Article Summary LEGO Icons Bookstore: Book Nook brings a 1,690-piece two-story literary display designed to slot between books.

Open the Book Nook to reveal balconies, a spiral staircase, reading areas, and a cozy author’s workspace.

Book Nook details include author and reader minifigures plus literary nods like a golden cup and black cat statue.

LEGO’s Book Nook can display closed or open, launches October 1, 2026, and is priced at $149.99.

Book lovers and LEGO collectors, get ready to make some room! The LEGO Icons Bookstore: Book Nook is on the way, and it is ready to turn your bookshelf into a tiny literary world. This upcoming 18+ set packs 1,690 pieces into a cozy two-story bookstore scene that is designed to sit between your favorite novels. Open the book nook, and you'll discover elegant balconies, a spiral staircase, peaceful reading areas, and a snug author's workspace. There are also fun literary details tucked throughout, including a golden cup, a magnifying glass, and a mysterious black cat statue.

LEGO was sure to include author and reader minifigures to help, adding even more display features. For collectors, the coolest feature may be its display flexibility: keep it closed between your books for a clever shelf accent, or open it up to reveal the full bookstore interior. When it is opened, this Bookstore: Book Nook will measure over 7.5 inches high, 15.5 inches wide, and 2.5 inches deep, so keep that in mind. LEGO has this new Book Nook set priced at $149.99 with a scheduled October 1, 2026, release date.

LEGO – Bookstore: Book Nook

Take time out for a rewarding project with the LEGO® Icons Bookstore: Book Nook (11379) building set for adults. "This bookshelf décor model makes a perfect gift idea for writers and book lovers and a captivating display for the home or office. Place the book nook between your favorite novels to create a window into a cozy bookstore or open it to explore a richly detailed 2-story interior with elegant balconies and a spiral staircase."

"Discover thoughtful details throughout, from the snug author's workspace to quiet reading areas and subtle references to renowned works of literature, including a golden cup, magnifying glass and a black cat statue. The miniature scene also includes author and reader minifigures for visual storytelling. Discover the LEGO Builder app, where you can rotate models in 3D, zoom in and track your progress as you build. This set contains 1,690 pieces."

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