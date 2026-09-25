Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, wolverine

Bring Home Wolverine's Cowl with McFarlane Toys Newest 1:3 Replica

Not only has Wolverine stepped in the spotlight with PlayStation, but McFarlane Toys is bringing his cowl to collectible form

Article Summary McFarlane Toys has unveiled a Wolverine 1:3 scale cowl replica inspired by the hero’s new PlayStation video game look.

The Wolverine collectible features his yellow-and-black video game cowl design and includes a display stand for fans.

The game explores a new Wolverine timeline with Sabretooth and Mystique, giving the mutant hero a fresh suit design.

Wolverine fans can order the McFarlane Toys cowl replica now for $17.99, marking an early Marvel replica release.

Wolverine has been back in the spotlight recently, and his long-awaited PlayStation-exclusive video game has arrived. The game arrived amid significant controversy over its mechanics, story, and more. However, as a gamer and Marvel fan, this video game is exactly what Wolverine fans need. From taking down Reavers to clashing with some iconic mutant villains, this video game has been a great experience that X-Men fans can dive deeper into. With its brand-new video game making waves, McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new line of collectibles, including a 1:1-scale replica that captures his new cowl.

This game does not feature the X-Men, but instead captures a new timeline with Wolverine in his X-team alongside Sabretooth and Mystique. To fit this new era, one of his teammates crafted a brand-new suit for him that features yellow and black elements, similar to previous comic book designs, with its own unique twist. Collectors can bring home a replica of this brand-new cowl from McFarlane Toys, which comes displayed on its very own miniature base. This is one of the first Marvel collectible replicas to arrive, and it will be interesting to see what other masks and helmets McFarlane Toys will be creating in the future. As of right now, fans can purchase this beauty right now for $17.99.

Wolverine (Video Game) 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

"Become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be."

Product Features: 1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on MARVEL's WOLVERINE GAME.

Stands approximately 7.9in tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys MARVEL Replica Cowls.

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