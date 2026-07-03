Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

Bring Some Romance to Your Growing KPop Demon Hunters Collection

Mattel is ready to crack some Soda op as they debut new KPop Demon Hunters action figures inspired by the Saja Boys

Article Summary Mattel expands KPop Demon Hunters collectibles with a new 6.5-inch Romance action figure from the Saja Boys.

Inspired by the Soda Pop performance, Romance arrives with detailed styling, articulation, and a Strawberry Soda can.

KPop Demon Hunters fans also get extra display options with 2 face plates, 5 hands, a heart effect, and figure base.

Pre-orders for the KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Romance figure are live now for $22.99, ahead of July 2026 release.

KPop Demon Hunters continues expanding its collectibles rollout, but the spotlight is now firmly on the Saja Boys. With the film's first anniversary driving a surge of new merchandise, fans are seeing the world of KPop Demon Hunters expand well beyond the stage lights and into highly detailed dolls and now action figures. Mattel is now bringing the supernatural idol group to life with a brand new wave of 6.5" figures inspired by the hit Netflix film. Move over Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, as the Saja Boys are taking to the stage as Romance, the group's smooth-talking heartthrob is here.

Effortlessly stylish and endlessly confident, Romance commands attention in every scene, and so does this figure with some impressive details, articulation, and accessories. The 6.5" figure includes interchangeable face plates and hand options like a floating heart effect. Just like the rest of the Saja Boys, Romance is featured in his outfit from the Soda op performance and will come with his signature Strawberry Soda. Be sure to keep an eye out for other members of the boy band coming soon, like Jinu, Baby, Abby, and Mystery! Pre-orders are already live for the KPop Demon Hunters: Saja Boys – Romance figures at $22.99, with a late July 2026 release date.

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Romance "Soda Pop" Figure

"From Mattel comes the Romance action figure from the popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters! This 6.5-inch figure is highly detailed and has multiple points of articulation. Add this Romance figure to your collection! Other figures shown not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

6.5 inches (16.51cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the KPop Demon Hunters franchise

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Box Contents

Romance figure

2 Face plates

5 Interchangeable hands

Heart

Heart effect stand

Saja Boys soda pop can

Figure base

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!