Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, lego

Build A Marvel Team-Up with LEGO's Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet Set

Get ready to clear some shelf space — LEGO is back with new sets, including the Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet.

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet, a 433-piece Marvel set packed with action and display appeal.

Avengers: Doomsday minifigures include Doctor Doom, Captain America, The Thing, and Cyclops.

The Quinjet features stud shooters, an opening cockpit, and accessible interior panels for play and posing.

Preorders are live now for $59.99, with the LEGO Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet launching October 4, 2026.

LEGO is already preparing for doomsday by unveiling a brand-new set of Avengers: Doomsday sets. It is unclear whether these sets are spoiler-filled, so check them out with caution. Up first is the new Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet, which will come in at 433 pieces. When fully built, it will measure 9 inches long and 13.5 inches wide. The set will include a nice assortment of Marvel Studios minifigures with Doctor Doom, Sam Wilson as Captain America, The Thing, and Cyclops. The Quinjet will feature two stud shooters on the front, an opening cockpit, and two rear panels that accommodate a few minifigures inside.

These Marvel heroes also come with a nice assortment of accessories, like Captain America's flight pack, Doctor Doom with weapons and blasters, and a fabric cape. The Thing comes with a more rocky design as well. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for this new Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet set for $59.99, with an October 4, 2026, release date. Be sure to check out some of the other LEGO Doomsday sets also coming soon, like the Doomsday Epic Battle, which brings even more MCU madness to brick form.

LEGO Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet

"Take kids who love Marvel movies and cool vehicles on endless imaginative adventures with Cyclops, Doctor Doom, The Thing, and Captain America minifigures aboard the Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet (76347), a gift for boys and girls ages 9 years old and up. The play-and-display Super Hero building set features 2 stud shooters at the front, an opening cockpit with room for a minifigure pilot, plus opening top and rear panels that provide access to the Quinjet's interior."

"The Doctor Doom minifigure wears a hood and fabric cape and holds 2 hand blasters, The Thing has a headpiece and 2 big fists, and Captain America deploys foldable wings and his iconic shield. And with the LEGO® Builder app, kids can create with confidence – zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. This building set contains 433 pieces."

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