Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Build A New Army of Star Wars Stormtroopers TVC Figures with Hasbro

Hasbro has revealed a brand-new assortment of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures coming in Q1 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Stormtrooper figure for Spring 2027 and A New Hope’s 50th.

The classic Star Wars Stormtrooper returns with A New Hope-inspired sculpting, detailed deco, and army-building appeal.

Hasbro’s 3.75-inch Star Wars Vintage Collection figure includes a blaster, premium articulation, and Kenner-style packaging.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the Vintage Collection Stormtrooper now for $19.99 ahead of its Q1 2027 release.

The Empire's finest are marching back onto collectors' shelves as Hasbro celebrates 50 years of Star Wars: A New Hope with some brand-new Vintage Collection figures! First introduced in 1977, Stormtroopers quickly became one of the most recognizable elements of the Star Wars universe. These soldiers served as the backbone of the Galactic Empire and are featured in unmistakable white plastoid armor. Throughout the Reign of the Empire, these Imperial soldiers have been tasked with enforcing the Emperor's rule, hunting down Rebel operatives, and protecting some of the Empire's most important installations.

Hasbro is now celebrating that legacy with yet another Vintage Collection figure that brings back that shiny armor. Featuring A New Hope-inspired sculpting and detailed deco, the Stormtrooper includes a blaster accessory and multiple points of articulation for dynamic display possibilities. It is always nice to have army-building figures on shelves, and you can not have a Star Wars celebration without some Stormtroopers. Pre-orders for this figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with a Q1 2027 release.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER

"Stormtroopers are elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Galactic Empire and the Imperial cause. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS : THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on a stormtrooper from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE , this 3.75- inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Pose out the stormtrooper on your shelf with the included blaster accessory . Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

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