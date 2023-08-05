Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: avengers, Beast Kingdom, marvel

Build The Avengers Infinity Saga Stark Tower with Beast Kingdom

Relive the events of The Avengers with the help of Beast Kingdom as they debut their new Infinity Saga Stark Tower diorama

A new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here, but Beast Kingdom is taking fans all the way back to Phase 1 with a new collectible. Releasing as part of their Mini Egg Attack line, The Avengers are back together for one new and exciting piece. Marvel fans will be able to build their very own Infinity Saga Stark Tower with the help of Beast Kingdom. This set will have connecting parts of the Avengers Tower, with each member of the team being featured. Beast Kingdom has included Captain America, Hawkeye, Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, and Black Widow tops it all off. Beast Kingdom has also included two limited edition variants with Loki and Tony Stark that can be swapped out. The Infinity Saga Stark Tower Series Set is priced at $94.99, it is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

"The Infinity Saga is over, but a new chapter is beginning with Beast Kingdom. Join the 'Entertainment Experience Brand' with the release of a new collection of 3-inch Mini Egg Attack figurines, the "Infinity Saga Stark Tower." This collection features adorable mini designs of the Avengers heroes, including Captain America, Hawkeye, Thor, Hulk, Iron Man, and Black Widow."

"The figurines are 3 inches tall, made of high-quality material, and feature a highly detailed Q-version design. Display each figurine individually, or combine them to create your own Stark Tower. The possibilities of arranging the building are endless for fans of the original MCU heroes. The "Infinity Saga Stark Tower" collection is the perfect way to celebrate the end of the Infinity Saga and the beginning of a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So order your set today and start building your own very own Stark Tower!"

"In addition to the six regular releases, two limited edition variants are also introduced for fans to add to their collection. One limited edition version features Loki, who infamously absconded with the cosmic Tesseract containing the Space Stone after the Battle of New York. The other limited edition release showcases Tony Stark, the central character from "The Avengers," accompanied by his trusty flying backpack. The entire series comprises six regular releases and two limited editions."

