Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, lego

Build the New Avengers Tower from Avengers: Doomsday with LEGO

Get ready to clear some shelf space: LEGO is back with some new sets, including the Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower, a 954-piece Marvel set packed with display and play features.

The four-level Avengers: Doomsday tower includes a helipad, lab, control room, reception area, and working elevator.

Minifigures include Yelena, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, Sentry, Human Torch, and a brand-new Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower is up for pre-order now at $109.99 ahead of its October 4, 2026 release.

One thing that LEGO did not do was give fans any new sets for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts. However, it looks like things are getting changed up as they prepare for Avengers: Doomsday, which will also include a new New Avengers Tower set. Coming in at 954 pieces, the brand-new New Avengers Tower comes to life and will stand 13.5 inches tall, 6.5 inches wide, and 3 inches deep. The set will be four levels tall and will showcase a helipad, laboratory, control room, reception area, and a functional elevator.

LEGO made sure to include a nice set of accessories, which are also included here, along with the New Avengers minifigures of Yelena, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, and The Sentry. There will also be some new additions, with the set including the Human Torch, as well as a new Doctor Doom minifigure. There is a lot of fun packed into this set that Marvel fans will surely not want to miss, and it will be a great way to enhance any LEGO Marvel modular collection. Pre-orders are already live for the Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower at $109.99, with an October 4, 2026, release date.

Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower

"Scale new heights of Super Hero action with the Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower (76352), a 4 level LEGO® ǀ Marvel toy building set with Doctor Doom, Yelena, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, Human Torch and Sentry minifigures. Recreate and displaythrilling scenes with a Marvel model kit that's filled with features and accessories. The top floor holds a laboratory, landing pad and concealed detention facility."

"Below is a room equipped with Sentry's bean bag and milkshake. Next is the control roo m with a big screen, control console and 2 chairs. At ground level is a reception area, security gate and trash can with special treats for fans to discover: Black Panther's claw and Thor's Stormbreaker and Mjölnir. With this fun Avengers themed gift idea, Marvel fans can team up with friends and family using Build Together mode in the LEGO Builder app. The set contains 954 pieces."

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