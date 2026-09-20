Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Build Up the Teen Titans with McFarlane's DC Super Powers Raven

Step into the DC Universe as McFarlane Toys goes retro and debuts a final wave of DC Super Powers collectible action figures.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils DC Super Powers Raven as part of its final wave before the DC license shifts to Mattel.

The DC Super Powers Raven figure honors the 1980s line with retro card packaging, soft cape, and classic styling.

Raven stands 4.5 inches tall, features 7 points of articulation, and joins a nostalgic DC Super Powers lineup.

Priced at $17.99, DC Super Powers Raven is available now alongside Black Adam, Starfire, Batman Beyond, and more.

The next few months will be bittersweet for DC Comics collectors as the toy license moves from McFarlane Toys to Mattel. McFarlane has had an impressive lineup of 7-inch-scale figures, retro figures, and DC Super Powers releases. Now it is Mattel's turn to step into the DC Universe, and we are very curious to see what they will bring to life. However, McFarlane is not done with the DC license just yet, as they debut one final wave of DC Super Powers figures. The iconic toy line from the 1980s returns, and the legendary Raven now joins the ranks.

Raven made her DC Comics appearance back in 1980 with DC Comics Presents #26. George Pérez and Marv Wolfman created her, and her popularity reached new heights with the 2003 animated series. Now, Raven is getting a retro DC Super Powers release from McFarlane Toys that will stand 4.5 inches tall, have five points of articulation, include fabric elements, and feature classic retro card-back packaging. These figures are already available for purchase right now at $17.99. Be sure to also look for other characters in this final wave, including Black Adam, Starfire, Batman Beyond, and more.

DC Comics DC Super Powers Raven Action Figure

"A founding member of the New Teen Titans, Raven, the Daughter of Darkness, fights for a world to which she fears she can never truly belong. Raven is featured in a soft fabric cape. Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters."

Product Features 4.5-inch scale (11.43cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the DC Comics character

Part of the DC Super Powers series

7 Points of articulation

DC Super Powers-themed blister card packaging

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