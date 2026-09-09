Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, playstation

Build Video Game Nostalgia with LEGO's PlayStation Near 1:1 Replica

A new video game system is getting a brick-built overhaul from LEGO as the PlayStation One is the newest console to get its own set.

Article Summary LEGO unveils a near 1:1 PlayStation PS1 replica set with 1,911 pieces, celebrating Sony’s iconic 1990s console.

The brick-built PlayStation model includes the original controller, working Open and Power buttons, and display-ready detail.

PlayStation fans can build game-inspired dioramas based on Gran Turismo and Ape Escape inside the classic PS1 console.

The LEGO PlayStation set launches in October 2026 for $179.99, making it a standout collectible for retro gaming fans.

LEGO is back with a brand-new video game-inspired set as they step into the world of PlayStation. The PS1 debuted in Japan back in December 1994, followed by a North American release in September 1995. This was Sony's first major video game console, which would go on to popularize 3D gaming with CD-based games. LEGO is now bringing this iconic piece of video game history to life with a brand-new 1,911-piece set. This brick-built PS1 replica is near 1:1 scale and will measure 2.5 inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 7.5 inches deep.

Everything you love about the original PlayStation console is featured here, with a brick-built DualShock controller, working buttons, and two legendary games included. PlayStation fans can build dioramas inside the console, featuring Gran Turismo and Ape Escape. This is a very fun and unique gaming collectible that PlayStation fans will surely not want to miss. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the PlayStation LEGO replica is set to drop in October 2026 for $179.99.

LEGO PlayStation One Brick-Built Replica Set

Enjoy a rush of nostalgia as you build a detailed LEGO® PlayStation™ (72306) console replica and original controller. This model building kit for adults makes an awesome addition to any video game merch collection, perfect for display in a gaming room. It features a brick-built version of the original PlayStation®, or 'PS1' as it's often called, and the very first controller, which plugs into the console, plus Open and Power buttons."

"Create dioramas of 2 legendary games: Gran Turismo™ released in 1997, and Ape Escape™, released in 1999, which was taken to a new level with the introduction of the DualShock™ controller. This premium building set is perfect for anyone who loves video games or retro consoles, so you can treat yourself or another fan with this epic gamer gift idea. This set contains 1,911 pieces."

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