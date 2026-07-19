Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Gustav Klimt, lego

Build Your Own Art Gallery with LEGO's New Gustav Klimt The Kiss Set

Forget going out to the museum, when you can just build your own with LEGO’s newest Art set featuring Gustav Klimt – The Kiss

Article Summary LEGO Art Gustav Klimt The Kiss turns the iconic 1907–1908 masterpiece into a 4,000-piece wall display for home.

Created with the Belvedere Museum in Vienna, the set captures Gustav Klimt’s Golden Phase with metallic gold bricks.

The brick-built Gustav Klimt The Kiss features flowers, spirals, studs, circles, and Klimt’s signature in 3D detail.

LEGO Gustav Klimt The Kiss measures 23.5 inches tall and arrives August 4 for $299.99 with a built-in hanger.

Forget visiting a museum when you can bring a masterpiece home with LEGO's latest LEGO Art set. The Kiss is one of the most celebrated paintings in history and was created by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt between 1907 and 1908 during his iconic Golden Phase, which was known for its use of gold elements. The famous artwork depicts an intimate embrace between two lovers, and LEGO has recreated the masterpiece with an impressive 4,000-piece set. The LEGO Gustav Klimt The Kiss set measures 23.5 inches tall, 21 inches wide, and 1.5 inches deep.

The LEGO Art set will include a hanging mechanism, allowing collectors to display the artwork on their wall. Created in collaboration between LEGO and the Belvedere Museum in Vienna, the set allows fans to recreate this famous artwork with incredible brick-built detail. The model features a variety of unique elements, including circles, studs, flowers, spirals, and metallic gold bricks that beautifully capture Klimt's original design. LEGO continues to explore new creative possibilities with releases like this, and the LEGO Art Gustav Klimt The Kiss set is expected to release on August 4 for $299.99.

LEGO Art: Gustav Klimt – The Kiss

"Create a brick-built version of one of world's most iconic paintings with this LEGO® Art Gustav Klimt – The Kiss (31221) building set. This piece of art nouveau decor captures the emotion, beauty and luxurious colors the Austrian modernist painter used at the turn of the last century. The 3D wall art has been created in collaboration with the Belvedere Museum in Vienna, where the original painting is on display."

This LEGO version includes Klimt's signature and is a powerful interpretation of The Kiss, creatively using elements such as decorated circles, spirals, studs, flowers and gold metallic bricks to depict a couple wrapped in an embrace. This detailed artwork makes a great addition to any wall, with a hanging mechanism on the back making it simple to add some elegance to your home. A treat for yourself or a gift idea for art lovers, this building kit provides an immersive and relaxing creative activity. Set contains 4,000 pieces – the biggest LEGO Art masterpiece yet."

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