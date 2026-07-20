Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, olivia rodrigo

Build Your Own Olivia Rodrigo's Vinyl with LEGO's Newest Music Set

LEGO is blending music and bricks as it unveils its new Olivia Rodrigo-themed collection, including a buildable Olivia Rodrigo LEGO Vinyl set.

Article Summary LEGO unveils Olivia Rodrigo’s Vinyl, a 360-piece display set inspired by her SOUR era and signature style.

The Olivia Rodrigo LEGO set includes a rotating vinyl, hidden details, foil stickers, and a wall-hanging display option.

Fans get an exclusive Olivia Rodrigo minifigure with a sparkly outfit and new hairpiece based on her SOUR tour look.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Vinyl measures 7 inches tall and wide, launches August 1, and is priced at $34.99 on LEGO’s store.

LEGO has gone full force with its Olivia Rodrigo Collection as it continues to expand its LEGO Edition series. Fans have already seen a variety of Olivia Rodrigo-themed sets, including the dual-guitar and artist-inspired themed releases, but the fun does not stop there: LEGO has unveiled its brand-new vinyl set. Coming in at 360 pieces, the set lets music and Olivia Rodrigo fans build a 7-inch tall, 7-inch wide, and 3.5 inch deep vinyl display featuring the superstar. The set includes a specialized autograph plaque and iconic elements inspired by the artist's SOUR era.

Placed around the vinyl are recognizable details, including her signature megaphone, red lips, stars, and butterflies that fans will immediately recognize. The vinyl also features a fun rotating function that reveals additional hidden elements, along with a hanging element that allows it to be displayed on a wall. To make the release even better, an exclusive Olivia Rodrigo LEGO minifigure is included, featuring a sparkly outfit and a brand-new hairpiece inspired by her SOUR tour look. Pre-orders for the Olivia Rodrigo LEGO Vinyl set are scheduled to arrive on August 1st for $34.99, and fans can check it out now through the LEGO store.

LEGO Olivia Rodrigo's Vinyl

"Hit play on creativity with the LEGO® Editions Olivia Rodrigo's Vinyl (43028) building set for kids ages 10 and up. Full of details to thrill fans, this feature-packed vinyl is adorned with decorations that symbolize the superstar's career. Discover her iconic megaphone, red lips and a butterfly, as well as an autograph plaque and new star elements."

"An Olivia Rodrigo minifigure rocks a new hair element and silver dress inspired by a look from her Sour tour, amping up the fun and imaginative play. Decorate the center of the vinyl with shiny foil stickers and then spin it to make extra stars and butterflies appear from the sides. Once it's complete, kids can show the vinyl off in their bedrooms as music decor using the included hanging element or stand. Set contains 360 pieces."

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