Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Build Your Own Robotic Army with Four Horsemen Studios' Cosmic Legions

Blast off with Four Horsemen Studios as they expand their Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new intergalactic characters

Article Summary Four Horsemen Studios expands Cosmic Legions with the ACU-3 Legion Builder, a new army-building robotic soldier.

The Cosmic Legions ACU-3 advances Dr. Thyxx Zajjarii’s line with smarter, more autonomous combat constructs.

This six-inch Cosmic Legions figure includes an alternate head, antennas, grenade launcher, and swap-out armor.

Cosmic Legions Mortal Thorn ACU-3 preorders are live for $34.99 now, with the figure expected in Q3 2027.

Four Horsemen Studios is giving Cosmic Legions collectors the chance to build up their own futuristic forces with the new ACU-3 Legion Builder. These mechanical soldiers are part of the latest generation of Autonomous Construct Units created by Dr. Thyxx Zajjarii and represent a major step forward over earlier versions. The ACU program has already had its share of problems, especially after the disastrous second generation. Still, the ACU-3 is designed to be smarter, more independent, and capable of making its own decisions.

The new ACU-3 figure brings that futuristic technology into the Cosmic Legions collection with a highly detailed six-inch-scale body packed with mechanical details and armor. It has an alternate head with an extra eye attachment, a pair of antennas, and a grenade launcher. Three sets of interchangeable armor pieces for the shoulders, thighs, and shins are also included, making it possible to give different ACU-3 figures slightly different appearances. Pre-orders for the Mortal Thorn ACU-3 figures are now live at $34.99, with an expected Q3 2027 release.

Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn ACU-3 Action Figure

"Autonomous Construct Units, or ACUs, are found throughout all of Cosmerrium. The first generation of ACUs were simple constructs created to perform specific tasks and labor-centric functions, while the second generation of ACUs were designed to meld with organic materials – an approach which had remarkable, but horrific, results."



"As the 26th Interorbital Exposition approaches, all of Cosmeriumm is excited for the unveiling of the 3rd Generation of ACUs. Promised to boast fully autonomous decision-making capabilities, these constructs are the life's work of the reclusive Dr. Zajjarii. The ACU-3s have the potential to change Cosmerrium, and many parties are interested in a piece of this new technology, including the Zajjarii Institute's primary shareholders – the Phaerrox Protectorate."

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