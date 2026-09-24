Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Bumblebee Embraces His Dark Side with New Transformers Studio Series

A new Transformers Studio Series figure is on the way as Hasbro brings the Optimus Prime: Awakening Bumblebee to life

Article Summary Hasbro unveils an evil Bumblebee Studio Series Deluxe figure inspired by the new Transformers short Optimus Prime: Awakening.

The Bumblebee figure stands 4.5 inches tall, features screen-accurate detail, and converts from robot to car in 24 steps.

Evil Bumblebee includes a fusion cannon accessory that attaches in both modes, with articulation built for dynamic display.

Transformers fans can pre-order Bumblebee now for $29.99 on Hasbro Pulse ahead of the figure’s November 2027 release.

Optimus Prime: Awakening is a new 12-minute CG-animated short film created by Hasbro. The special short film was released as part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of The Transformers: The Movie. It was shown at select anniversary screenings of the film and is sadly Peter Cullen's final voice performance as Optimus Prime. While on the run from Soundwave, Optimus Prime finds himself face-to-face with an evil version of Bumblebee, which Hasbro is now bringing to life with their latest Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Optimus Prime: Awakening Bumblebee figure.

Coming in at 4.5 inches tall, this evil version of Bumblebee will be able to convert into his signature car form in 24 steps. He is inspired by his animated appearance in Optimus Prime: Awakening, with impressive detail, articulation, and some additional accessories. This version of Bumblebee will come with a mighty fusion cannon that can be attached to the character in both modes. Collectors can bring home this evil version of Bumblebee in November 2027, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99. Be sure to keep an eye out for more Optimus Prime: Awakening Studio Series figures to arrive in the future as well. Roll out!

Optimus Prime: Awakening Studio Series Bumblebee

"Studio Series figures bring favorite on-screen moments to life with entertainment-inspired deco, details, and accessories that let fans recreate iconic scenes from across the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Stands 4.5 inches (11.4 cm) tall in robot mode, with sculpt and deco inspired by his Optimus Prime: Awakening animated appearance.

Converts between robot and car modes in 24 steps.

Studio Series Transformers figures feature high articulation for posing and display.

Includes a fusion cannon accessory inspired by the animated short film. Accessory attaches in both modes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!