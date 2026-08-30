Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, transformers
Bumblebee's Optimus Prime in The Daily LITG 30th August 2026
Bumblebee: Optimus Prime was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Optimus Prime and Bumblebee lead Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, topping yesterday’s traffic in the latest LITG roundup.
- The Daily LITG tracks top Bleeding Cool reads, highlights fresh features, and revisits trending stories from past years.
- Beyond Optimus Prime, the chart spans Marvel vs DC sales, comics previews, retailer variants, toys, TV, and gaming news.
- The roundup also spotlights comic book birthdays and invites readers to subscribe for daily LITG updates and more.
Bumblebee: Optimus Prime was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Blokees Announces New Transformers: Bumblebee Optimus Prime Kit
- Marvel Comics Took The Lead Against DC On Marketshare Last Week, Just
- Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Returns to McFarlane Toys with New 7" Figure
- Batman / Superman / Weird Al: World's Weirdest #1 Preview
- More Marvel Universe Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variant Covers
- Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Limited Pack World Championship 2026 Launches Today
- U.S. Taking Time Out to Remember Dolly Parton Seems to Bug Bill Maher
- Legion of Super-Heroes #1 Preview: Brainiac's Murder Mystery
- The First Of The Marvel Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variant Covers
- An Exclusive Preview Of The Demon #1 By James Harren For DC Next Level
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Absolute Green Arrow Tops Last Week's Top 400 Bestselling Comics Chart
- Today You Find Me At Gosh! Fest 2026 At Gosh Comics In London
- Panick's Official November 2026 Solicits Split Across Two Publishers
- Ahoy Comics November 2026 Solicits: Don't Forget The Forgotten Divine
- LATE: Star Trek, Event Horizon, Sonic, TMNT Delayed After Truck Crash
- Z2 November 2026 Full Solicits: Anthrax, Emily Hampshire & Halestorm
- Bumblebee: Optimus Prime in The Daily LITG 29th August 2026
LITG One Year Ago… The 32 Competitors In DC's K.O.
- The 32 Competitors In DC's K.O. Fighting To Be King Omega
- X-Men Age Of Revelation To Last Until End Of February 2026?
- DC To Actually Publish Rick Veitch's Final Issues Of Swamp Thing?
- Batman #1 Blind Bags Opened Live On WhatNot
- Wonder Woman #25 Is Not The First Appearance Of The Matriarch
- Doctor Who: Big Finish Introduces Jon Culshaw, The Twelfth Doctor
- Marvel Confirms Ultimate Universe Two Years In With Ultimate Daredevil
- Cover Stories: From Greg Capullo To Sveta Shubina To Tulah Lotay
- New Star Wars Holiday Edition Reindeer Corps. Stormtrooper Revealed
- Daredevil: Did NYCC Panel Lineup Spoil "Born Again" Season 2 Return?
- Comic Store Employees Can Apply For Bookseller Activist Scholarship
- PrintWatch: Absolute Superman & Kryptonite Spectrum Get More Prints
- Graded Comics Stolen From Comics & More In Madison Heights, Detroit
- Ultimate Universe Two Years In, In The Daily LITG, 29th of August 2025
- Tomorrow Is Gosh!Fest, London Soho's Small Press Comics Festival
LITG two years ago, The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket
- The Batman Returns to Theaters Along with a Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket
- The Boys Season 5: We're Getting In-Universe Final Season Updates
- Mark Millar On All This Fuss About The Absolute Batman Logo
- Firefly: Jewel Staite on Why Series Endures; Fillion Being "The Best"
- A New Spider-Man Symbiote Suit For Aliens Vs Avengers (Spoilers)
- Yellowstone Teaser Doesn't Bode Well for Kevin Costner's John Dutton
- It's Morphin' Time with the Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Statue
- Marvel Publish Star Wars: Last Stand To End The Galactic Civil War
- Today's X-Men, Past, Present, Future, Parallel & Crossover (Spoilers)
- Snag Up These Undead Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's Popcorn Buckets
- What Jim Lee Would Have Done At Marvel If Returned To X-Men This Year
- Kelly Thompson Shows Off Hayden Sherman Art For Absolute Wonder Woman
- Who Writes And Draws What in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis?
- Jen Bartel On Not Getting Paid For Marvel Snap Art Cards
- DC Comics Offers Retailers A DC Compact Comics Display
- Thundercats #8 Introduces New Character Apex
- Printwatch: Life Gets Seconds, Power Fantasy Gets Thirds
- Jeff Smith Covers Up A Perfect Crime Party For Iron Circus
- Jamie Hewlett's Phoo Action Gets A Signed Clamshell Exclusive Edition
LITG three years ago, Catman, Catwoman & Feline Gentlemen
- The Catman Licks it Up with Iron Studios New KISS 1/10 Statue
- Rick and Morty Takes On Justin Roiland Issue & More Season 7 Notes
- The Transformers: The Movie 86-21 Ultra Magnus Arrives from Hasbro
- Marvel Comics Still Trying To Make G.O.D.S. Happen
- Zack Snyder Teases That Planet of the Dead Gets "Pretty Twisted"
- The Death That Justifies Batman's Take On the Gotham War (Spoilers)
- DC Comics President Thought Joss Whedon's Justice League Was Terrible
- Star Trek: Section 31 Production Update (For Now); Gets Name Change?
- The Mark Millar Characters He Killed Off – But Not Eggsy or Hit-Girl
- Who Is On Whose Side in Batman/Catwoman Gotham War? (Spoilers)
- Savage Dragon and Blacula Join Spawn in Killadelphia Image Crossover
- Iron Man Writers On A Movie About An "Alcoholic Weapons Manufacturer"
- How Amanda Waller Takes Advantage Of Knight Terrors (Spoilers)
- Gotham's Violent Crime Down 75% Without Batman (Gotham War Spoilers)
- Antarctica to Become Ongoing Series at Top Cow
- Knight Terrors Changes How DC Folks Feels About Superheroes (Spoilers)
- Titan To Publish The Manga Prequel To Burst Angel
- Batman's Big Sleep – Today's Knight Terrors and Gotham War Spoilers
- My Mate Is A Feline Gentlemen in Yen Press November 2023 Solicits
- The Frankenstein Justice League in The Daily LITG, 29th August, 2023
LITG four years ago, Dream Of A Thousand Todds
- When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- Yellowstone S05 Teaser: Time for The World to Get to Know The Duttons
- DC Introduces A Non-Binary Schoolfriend For Damian Wayne & Jon Kent
- Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin Clears Up Jonathan Kent Recasting Rumors
- Kyle Rayner Hispanic Heritage Month Variant Cooks Up Controversy
- Star Trek Day Trailer: Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery & More
- Marvel Comics Removes Masters Of Kung Fu Mentions From Its Website
- Yara Flor, Wonder Girl Revealed As Being Interested In Men (Spoilers)
- Teen Wolf: The Movie Mini-Teaser Debuts During MTV VMAs
- Todd McFarlane's Sandman in The Daily LITG, 29th August 2022
- Nat Gertler Brings The Factor Superhero Comic Back Into Print
- Giant Ants on the Moon and the End of Speed Comics, Up for Auction
- AWA Kills Bill Jemas' Lesser Evils Imprint, Cancels Emmett & Ginn
- A Look Inside Billionaire Island's Cult Of Dogs From Russell & Pugh
- The Mystery of Harvey's Rare Speed Comics #22, Up for Auction
- Nikolai Fomich's Flowers For Henry in CEX November 2022 Solicits
- Captain Freedom in the Rebooted Speed Comics #13, Up for Auction
- Grim #1 Has Sold Over 100,000 Copies… So Far
- When Your Graphic Novel Gets A Quote From Neil Gaiman On The Back
- 1976's Nova #1 CGC Copy Taking Bids At Auctions Today
- Comic Book Folk React To… Student Loan Forgiveness
- Robert Mgrdich Apelian Auctions YA Graphic Novel Fustuk to Penguin
LITG five years ago, Wrestling Has Gone To The Dogs
- WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks
- The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero
- World Of Warcraft Dev Team Issues Statement On Game's Future
- Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers
- Letitia Wright Signed Marvel Contract For Many Movies (Spoilers)
- The Return of Todd McFarlane's Mr Bones to DC Comics Infinite Frontier
- Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate Quest #3: Elite Trainer Box
- X-Men Magik Joins The Fight with Iron Studios Next Vs. Sentinel Statue
- Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer: Gloriously Campy & More!
- The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes In The Daily LITG 29th August 2021
- Jessica Drew and the Launch of Spider-Woman #1, Up for Auction
- Mister Miracle #4: The Source Of Freedom Review: Exposition
- Icon & Rocket #2: Season One Review: Enjoyable
- Kang The Conqueror #1 Review: Solid Timing
- King Spawn Takes Crown In This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- GRRM and the Debut of Wonder Man in Avengers #9, Up for Auction
- What If Storyboarder Noor Rasoul Sells Graphic Memoir My January Heart
LITG six years ago, Pokemon and Kissing
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- Marvel Boy and Hercules Are An Item Now – Guardians Of The Galaxy #6
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
- Full A Mega Discovery Special Research Questline For Pokémon GO
- Doctor Who: In Praise of Peter Capaldi- The Meta Doctor We Needed
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Cyborg and Arkham Origins Get Glams
- Arrow: The CW's Arrowverse Never Needed Batman- It Had Oliver Queen
- WWE Smackdown – USPS Budget Cuts Come to the Firefly Funhouse
- Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Passes Away at 43
- Mark Millar's Plans For Jupiter's Legacy 3, Prodigy 2 and John Romita
- Boom Studios Really Wants Mega Man to be the New Power Rangers
- Alice Cooper and Neil Gaiman "Fiddling Around With Something"
- Free TARDIS in South-West London – Any Takers?
LITG six years ago, Justice League beat Doomsday Clock to bring back the Justice Society.
- Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
- "Better Call Saul" Season 5: Bob Odenkirk – "It's Going to Blow Your Mind"
- Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
- When Black Panther's Costume Was Redesigned at Marvel to Placate Racists
- Could This Star Wars Theory About Emperor Palpatine Be True?
- The Starjammers Arrive in Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson and Rod Reis' New Mutants #1 #DawnOfX
- Naomi Arrives Early to Meet the Rest of the DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)
- Miles Morales Gets a Doppelganger in Absolute Carnage? (Spoilers)
- Is Jericho Playing Both Sides in Year Of The Villain? Or Did DC Make a Boo-Boo?
- Dude Thor Brings the Thunder and Cheese Whiz with S.H. Figuarts Figure
- DC's Legion Skin Colour Change Between Original and Reprinted Superman #14, Out Today
- LATE: DC Comics Cancels Orders For Shazam! #9, #10 and #11
- Jim Lee's Art from Legion of Superheroes, the Answer to Amazon Rainforest Fires and Jeffrey Epstein?
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Robert Crumb, creator of Zap Comix.
- Jack C. Harris, editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex.
- Ken Bruzenak, comics letterer.
- Rickey Shanklin, creator of Blood of the Innocent.
- Craig Boldman, writer for Archie Comics.
- Sean Von Gorman, artist on Toe Tag Riot, Pawn Shop, Liberator.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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