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Bumblebee's Optimus Prime in The Daily LITG 30th August 2026

Bumblebee: Optimus Prime was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Optimus Prime and Bumblebee lead Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, topping yesterday’s traffic in the latest LITG roundup.

The Daily LITG tracks top Bleeding Cool reads, highlights fresh features, and revisits trending stories from past years.

Beyond Optimus Prime, the chart spans Marvel vs DC sales, comics previews, retailer variants, toys, TV, and gaming news.

The roundup also spotlights comic book birthdays and invites readers to subscribe for daily LITG updates and more.

Bumblebee: Optimus Prime was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… The 32 Competitors In DC's K.O.

LITG two years ago, The Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket

LITG three years ago, Catman, Catwoman & Feline Gentlemen

LITG four years ago, Dream Of A Thousand Todds

LITG five years ago, Wrestling Has Gone To The Dogs

LITG six years ago, Pokemon and Kissing

LITG six years ago, Justice League beat Doomsday Clock to bring back the Justice Society.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Robert Crumb , creator of Zap Comix.

, creator of Zap Comix. Jack C. Harris , editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex.

, editor, writer, co-creator of The Ray and Annex. Ken Bruzenak , comics letterer.

, comics letterer. Rickey Shanklin , creator of Blood of the Innocent.

, creator of Blood of the Innocent. Craig Boldman , writer for Archie Comics.

, writer for Archie Comics. Sean Von Gorman, artist on Toe Tag Riot, Pawn Shop, Liberator.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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