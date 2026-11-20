Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king, snoopy

Burger King Brings Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang to Its Holiday Menu

Burger King teams up with Peanuts for a limited-time holiday menu featuring Snoopy beanies, collectible toys, and festive food.

Article Summary Burger King teams with Peanuts for a limited-time holiday menu launching December 1 at participating U.S. locations.

The Peanuts Pack includes a Whopper or nuggets, Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots, pie, drink, and Snoopy beanie.

Fans can collect two exclusive Snoopy holiday beanies and enjoy new Peanuts-themed packaging in a Snoopy Doghouse Box.

The Peanuts King Jr. Meal comes with kid-friendly choices and one of eight collectible toys starring Snoopy and friends.

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, and Burger King is bringing them along for the fun! Yet another fast-food restaurant is joining the holiday craze as it teams up with Peanuts for a limited-time holiday menu filled with festive food, collectible packaging, and more. Starting December 1, guests can grab the new Peanuts Pack, which arrives in a collectible Snoopy Doghouse Box and even includes one of two exclusive Snoopy holiday beanies. Fans can choose between a brown knit beanie featuring Snoopy relaxing on his red doghouse or a festive red version with Snoopy dressed as Santa.

The Peanuts Pack includes a choice of a Whopper with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken Nuggets served with a new Woodstock Golden Ranch dipping sauce. The holiday fun continues with Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots, packed with cheese, bacon bits, sour cream, chives, and potatoes, along with an all-new Snoopy Cookies & Creme Pie. But Burger King is not leaving the younger Peanuts fans out of the fun. The Peanuts-inspired King Jr. Meal also comes in a collectible Snoopy Doghouse Box and includes one of eight holiday toys featuring Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Sally, and several festive Snoopy designs. This limited-time menu arrives at participating U.S. Burger King locations on December 1, while supplies last.

Burger King x Peanuts Limited-Time Holiday Menu

The Peanuts Pack : A holiday feast served inside a collectible Snoopy Doghouse Box and topped off with one of two exclusive Snoopy holiday beanies. Each Peanuts Pack includes: Choice of Entrée: A flame-grilled Whopper® with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken Nuggets served with the new Woodstock Golden Ranch dipping sauce Charlie Brown Loaded Potato Tots: Crispy, coin-shaped tots filled with melty cheese, savory bacon bits, sour cream, chives and fluffy potatoes Snoopy Cookies & Creme Pie: A chocolate cookie crust filled with smooth vanilla flavored creme filling and finished with festive holiday sprinkles and chocolate cookie crumbles Medium Soft Drink

The Peanuts Inspired King Jr. Meal: A kid-sized holiday meal served in the Snoopy Doghouse Box with your choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or 4-piece chicken nuggets, a side of applesauce or French fries, milk or apple juice to drink, and one of 8 collectible holiday Peanuts toys

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