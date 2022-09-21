Buzz Lightyear and Sox Are Ready for Action with Good Smile Company

It is time to blast off to Infinity and Beyond once again as Good Smile Company unveils their latest release. Their popular Nendoroid line is not getting one but two new figures from the recent Disney and Pixar film, Lightyear. Buzz and Sox are back and together again, ready to join your sheets in adorable fashion. Buzz Lightyear is displayed in his new Alpha Suit, and will come with a nice set of accessories to help him take on Zurg. Good Smile has included swappable face plates, removable helmet, attachable wings, Rascal Blaster and Laser Blade. The fun does not end there just yet as Buzz's personal companion robot, Sox, is also coming our way. Sox features articulated eyes, an articulated mouth, as well as a mouse and computer to recreate some fun Lightyear scenes. Both of these Lightyear Nendoroid figures are set to release in April 2023 for $80.99 each, and pre-orders for both are already live. Fans can find Buzz Lightyear right here for and Sox right here, with both pre-orders closing on October 13, 2022. Not Today Zurg!

"To infinity and beyond! From the movie "Lightyear" comes a Nendoroid of Buzz Lightyear! The Nendoroid comes with two face plates: a smiling face and a face with gritted teeth. Optional parts include his wings, Rascal Blaster and Laser Blade. Be sure to add this adorable Nendoroid of Buzz to your collection!"

"Sox is joining the Nendoroid series! From the movie "Lightyear" comes a Nendoroid of Buzz's personal companion robot, Sox! The Nendoroid features articulated eyes and a mouth that can be opened and closed, making it easy to create Sox's various expressions in Nendoroid form. A mouse and a computer are included as optional parts. Be sure to add the adorable palm-sized Nendoroid Sox to your collection along with Nendoroid Buzz Lightyear (sold separately), also available for preorder from the same time!"