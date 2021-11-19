Captain Carter Comes to Iron Studios with New Marvel What If…? Statue

Coming out of the hit new Marvel Studios animated series, What If…?, Captain Carter is back with a brand new Iron Studios statue. The statue captures one of the scenes from her solo episode as she stands to watch on top of the Brandenburg Gate, standing 9.4" tall. The British heroine awaits for HYDRA to arrive with their own fleet of vehicles and is sculpted quite beautifully as it keeps the animated style intact. Captain Carter features bright colors and a faithfully recreated design from the series What If…?. Whether you need a new collectible for your MCU collection or want to show your love for Peggy Carter, then this is the statue for you and is priced at $139.99. Pre-orders are live right here, and she is set to take on HYDRA in December 2022.

"Over a base inspired by the Brandenburg Gate, the British heroine watches a fleet of vehicles belonging to the subversive paramilitary terrorist organization, HYDRA. Wearing her uniform representing the UK, she prepares to launch her vibranium shield against enemy forces on her first mission to retrieve the cosmic artifact Tesseract and capture the scientist, Arnim Zola. As in the first episode of the anthological animated series "What If…?, created for Disney+ streaming by Ashley C. Bradley, Iron Studios presents the statue "Captain Carter – What If…? – Art Scale 1/10" featuring the first Avenger of an alternate timeline from the Marvel multiverse."

"Part of the MCU, this is the second statue derived from the successful Marvel animation, produced by Iron Studios, after the "Captain America Zombie – What If…? – Art Scale 1/10" statue. Already available for Pre-Order, stay tuned for more upcoming releases of "What If…?" from the MCU and a whole multiverse of collectibles from Iron Studios."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9.4 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 3.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

MSRP: USD $139.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022