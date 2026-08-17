Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: marvel, sentinel

Captain Marvel Joins Sentinel's Marvel Fighting Armor Collection

Step into Tony Stark’s armory once again as Sentinel is back with a new Marvel Fighting Armor figure inspired by Carol Danvers

Article Summary Sentinel adds Captain Marvel to its Marvel Fighting Armor line, reimagining Carol Danvers in Tony Stark-style armor.

The 6-inch Captain Marvel figure features die-cast parts, strong articulation, and a design inspired by her classic look.

Accessories include interchangeable hands, cosmic effect parts, and a display stand for dynamic Captain Marvel poses.

Captain Marvel Fighting Armor pre-orders are live now for $117.99, with Sentinel targeting a February 2027 release.

Sentinel is back with a brand-new Marvel Comics release as part of its ongoing and growing Fighting Armor collection. The Fighting Armor series places iconic heroes and villains into Tony Stark's armory, giving them their very own suits of armor. These suits beautifully capture each character's iconic traits, and now Carol Danvers is joining the fight. That's right, Captain Marvel is suiting up with a brand-new Fighting Armor release that showcases her iconic outfit, complete with her flaming mohawk and signature red-and-blue costume.

Coming in at approximately 6 inches tall, Captain Marvel features die-cast elements, making the figure surprisingly well articulated and allowing for a wide variety of display options. Sentinel has given her a nice selection of accessories, including interchangeable hands and two additional parts designed to showcase her cosmic powers. These figures are truly unique and a must-have for any Marvel Comics collection. Pre-orders are already live through retailers such as Big Bad Toy Store for approximately $117.99, with an expected February 2027 release.

FIGHTING ARMOR Captain Marvel

"Captain Marvel" is joining the "Fighting Armor" line-up! Female-type FIGHTING ARMOR, assemble! The most powerful hero of The Avengers, Captain Marvel, is here! In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body. Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce sense of heaviness. An adjustable display stand is also included for aerial action poses. The special effect parts allow you to recreate the epic battle scenes!"

Item name: FIGHTING ARMOR Captain Marvel

Size: Approx. 165mm

Materials: ABS, ATBC-PVC, POM, PP, Diecast

Set content: Main body, Hand Parts (LR) x2, Effect parts x2, Display stand

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