Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: house of the dragon, iron studios

Caraxes Lands with New 1/10 House of the Dragon Art Scale Statue

Clear some space, as Iron Studios has revealed a new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues like a new House of the Dragon release

Article Summary Iron Studios expands its House of the Dragon lineup with a new 1/10 Art Scale Caraxes “Icons” statue release.

The Blood Wyrm, Daemon Targaryen’s dragon, is recreated with Caraxes’ long, serpentine build and crimson detail.

Standing 35.7 inches tall, the House of the Dragon statue features intricate scales, a dynamic pose, and display base.

House of the Dragon collectors can pre-order the Iron Studios Caraxes statue now for $399.99 ahead of a 2027 release.

Iron Studios continues to expand its House of the Dragon collectible lineup with a new release from its "Icons" series, bringing the fearsome Caraxes to life in statue form. Known as the "Blood Wyrm," Caraxes is one of the most iconic dragons from HBO's Game of Thrones universe, forged in fire and blood during the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Bonded to Daemon Targaryen, Caraxes is far from a traditional dragon, as instead of a bulky frame, the Blood Wyrm is defined by a long, serpentine body built for speed, agility, and brutal precision in aerial combat.

Iron Studios now captures Caraxes in striking detail, showcasing his crimson coloring, serpent-like frame, and standing a mighty 35.7" tall, which helps capture the fury and beauty of this HBO Max show dragon. Every piece of this statue is nicely crafted, from his pose, intricate scales, and even the castle on which he is displayed. This is one statue that any House of the Dragon fan will need for their Game of Thrones collection, and pre-orders are already live. The Caraxes "Icons" statue is up on the Iron Online Store right now for $399.99 with a 2027 release.

Caraxes – House of the Dragon – Icons – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures share the same passion as our clients; thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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