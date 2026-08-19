Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, marvel

Carnage Returns with New MAFEX Venom: Let There Be Carnage Figure

Medicom Toy's MAFEX line brings the live-action Carnage from Venom: Let There Be Carnage to life with a detailed new figure (MAFEX No. 323).

Back in 2021, Sony Pictures debuted their long-awaited sequel to their 2018 Venom film with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Tom Hardy returned as the one and only Eddie Brock/Venom, with Woody Harrelson taking on the wicked role of Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage. Carnage is the terrifying offspring of the Venom symbiote, and in this film, Sony amped up his appearance and powers for the live-action showdown. While this film got some interesting feedback, MAFEX is bringing this live-action version of Carnage to life as they debut their brand-new Marvel figure.

Coming in at roughly 5.9 inches tall, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage MAFEX figure brings Cletus Kasady to life in all of his horrifying detail. This bloodthirsty symbiote will come with not one, but four alternate head sculpts, claw hands, side arms, spear arms, a swappable chest piece, and a pair of tendrils that can attach to his back. A lot of detail was placed into this figure, and if you are a fan of this deadly Spider-Man villain, then this will be one figure that fans will surely want in their collection. Pre-orders are already live for MAFEX No. 323 Carnage for $159.99, and he is set to paint the town red in July 2027.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage MAFEX No.323 – Carnage

"Medicom Toy is heading to the movies with their next entry in the popular MAFEX line of action figures: ready to fully unleash a new symbiote killer rampage is none other than the titular Carnage! A fusion of an alien symbiote and the sadistic serial killer Cletus Kasady, Carnage is the ultimate malicious being fueled by colossal strength and inhumane cruelty! Equipped with a wide range of accessories, this figure includes impressive detailing and jaw-dropping articulation that will allow you to recreate your favorite scenes from the film! Slice and dice your way over to add this menacing figure to your collection today!"

Box Contents

Carnage figure

4 Alternate head sculpts

Pair of giant claw hands

Pair of scythe arms

Pair of spear arms

Pair of back tendrils

Alternate chest piece

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!