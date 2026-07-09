Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

Catch the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza with LEGO's Newest Trainer Set

It is time to Build Them All, as LEGO is back with a new assortment of Pokémon themed sets including Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Pokémon display lineup led by Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in a detailed collector-focused build.

The LEGO Rayquaza set includes 1,083 pieces, stands 15 inches tall, and recreates the Sky Pillar summit.

Rayquaza features articulated joints and a reconfigurable body and tail for dynamic display options.

Launching August 1, 2026 for $129.99, the set also includes Zinnia with a Mega Stone accessory.

It is time to return to the wonderful world of Pokémon as LEGO unveils a brand-new lineup of themed sets. LEGO started strong with brick-built Pokémon models featuring Pikachu, Eevee, and the legendary Kanto starters before transitioning into a massive assortment of SMART-brick sets that combined Pokémon with interactive building elements. Now, the company is shifting toward more traditional display sets as the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza takes flight.

A brand-new set is on the way, featuring 1,083 pieces and showcasing the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in a massive display model standing 15 inches tall. The set includes the trainer Zinnia, who is holding a Mega Stone, and places Rayquaza on a brick-built version of the cloud-covered Sky Pillar summit. Rayquaza features articulated elements, allowing Pokémon fans to display the legendary Pokémon in their own unique ways. Pre-orders are not yet available for the LEGO Pokémon Rayquaza set, priced at $129.99 and scheduled for release on August 1, 2026.

Pokémon LEGO Rayquaza

"Unleash the power of the skies with the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza (72168) and relive an iconic Trainer adventure. The set measures over 15 in. (38 cm) tall and features the authentically detailed Rayquaza with Zinnia, a Draconid Trainer minifigure holding an Mega Stone. This collectible video game model makes an awesome gift idea for adult Pokémon fans to build and display."

"An impressive piece of home and office decor, the building set can be displayed on its sturdy base – the cloud covered summit of the Sky Pillar – or with Rayquaza detached as a stand-alone model. The posable LEGO Pokémon figure has a reconfigurable tail and body, plus jointed arms and head, providing a variety of dynamic display possibilities. And with the LEGO Builder App, you can zoom, rotate in 3D, track your progress and follow step-by-step digital instructions. Set contains 1,083 pieces"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!