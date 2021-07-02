Celebrate the Holidays With Jazwares New Pokémon Advent Calendar

Jazwares continues to share their love of the holidays with a new upcoming Deluxe Holiday Advent Calendar. This time it's time for your favorite Pokémon to show their own fun Christmas spirit with this awesome themed calendar. The calendar will come with one winter themed pop up display stand and will come with 16 Pokémon mini-figures. Some of these figures are also holiday themed giving us unique winter designs of Pikachu, Squirrel, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Eevee all in winter gear only adding to their cuteness factor.

It does look like each of these pocket monsters will have a unique metallic paint deco which will really shine in that winter weather when you open up this bad boy. Pokémon fans will have a blast seeing what monster they will be greeted to each day, making this a fun family, adult, and kid collectible. This mighty Advent Calendar is priced at $59.99 and set to releases later this year with Walmart and Amazon. Be sure to check out the upcoming Halloween Calendar from Jazwares to add some spooky fun to your growing Pokémon collection too.

"Pokémon Deluxe Holiday Advent Calendar 2021 – Happy Holidays! It's the most fabulous time of the year, and the Deluxe 2021 Pokémon Holiday Advent Calendar is here to add holiday cheer! The calendar opens up into a special holiday Pop-Up 'N' Play Display, featuring lights and sounds and showcasing each daily Pokémon toy reveal. Every numbered door contains 1 of 16 included Pokémon figures, all of which have a special pearlized finish. Fan-favorite Pokémon, like holiday versions of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Pikachu, and many more, are just a few of the surprises in this deluxe calendar! All characters included are inspired by The Pokémon Animated Series. Also included is 1 of 18 Holiday-themed accessories, making every day of the holidays an exciting reveal! Gotta Catch 'Em All!"

Includes:

1 x Pop-Up 'N' Play Display

14 x 2" Figures and 2 x 3" Pokémon Figures

18 x Holiday Accessories

MSRP: $59.99

