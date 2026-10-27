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Chairface Chippendale Joins The Tick's LongBox Heroes: Prestige Line

BigBadWorkShop brings The Tick's Chairface Chippendale to life with a 1:12 scale figure featuring a laser gun, miniature Moon, and more.

Article Summary BigBadWorkShop adds The Tick villain Chairface Chippendale to LongBox Heroes: Prestige in detailed 1/12 scale.

The Tick’s bizarre mastermind includes 20+ articulation points, alternate hands, a laser gun, Moon, and more.

Inspired by The Tick #7, the figure recreates Chairface’s infamous Moon-carving plot that left behind “CHA.”

Chairface Chippendale joins The Tick Prestige Wave 2, up for pre-order at $39.99 with a Q3 2027 release.

More of The Tick's most absurd villains are coming to the action figure world as the BigBadWorkShop debuts the Chairface Chippendale figure for its LongBox Heroes: Prestige line. First appearing in The Tick #7, Chairface is a wealthy criminal mastermind best known for his unusual chair-shaped head and his outrageous attempt to carve his name into the Moon. The villain's infamous scheme was interrupted after only the letters "CHA" were engraved, making it one of the comic series' most memorable moments. Now, collectors can recreate that ridiculous chair-involved plan with this new action figure release!

Chairface figure features over 20 points of articulation and includes three alternate hands, a laser gun, a remote control, a diamond, a miniature Moon, a wine glass, and a display stand. Chairface will be released for LongBox Heroes: Prestige Wave 2, which also adds iconic The Tick characters such as Arthur, Barry Hubris, and more. The Chairface Chippendale figure is available to pre-order from BigBadToyStore for $39.99, with an estimated arrival in Q3 2027. Be sure to check out the entire campaign for a full list of unlocked and purchasable The Tick Prestige Figures.

The Tick Longbox Heroes Prestige – Chairface Chippendale

"EVILDOERS, BEWARE! The world of The Tick has arrived in glorious 1:12 scale as part of LongBox Heroes Prestige! Based on Ben Edlund's legendary comic book universe, this action figure collection brings the larger-than-life heroes, villains, and unforgettable characters of The Tick to life like never before."

"Each fully articulated figure captures the outrageous personalities, over-the-top action, and unmistakable humor that have made The Tick a fan favorite. From crime-fighting heroes to world-conquering villains and everyone in between, these larger-than-life characters are ready to bring the outrageous world of The Tick to your collection. DESTINY AWAITS! Collect the heroes, villains, and other uniquely obscure characters from The Tick comics. Build your own 1:12 scale super-powered universe with LongBox Heroes Prestige."

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