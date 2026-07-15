Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Change the DC Hierarchy with McFarlane Toys New Black Adam

The DC Multiverse continues to expand with new heroes and villains ready to join your collection from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a classic comic-inspired Black Adam DC Multiverse figure with his iconic black-and-gold suit.

Black Adam’s DC comics origins are revisited, from Wizard Shazam’s chosen champion to the ruler of Kahndaq.

The 7-inch Black Adam figure features Ultra Articulation, extra hands, a display base, and a collectible art card.

Black Adam pre-orders are live now for $27.99, joining a new DC Multiverse wave with Kid Flash, Sinestro, and more.

The hierarchy of the DC Universe is changing once again as McFarlane Toys debuts a classic comic-inspired version of Black Adam. Teth-Adam first appeared in The Marvel Family #1 as the ancient Egyptian predecessor to Captain Marvel (now Shazam). Gifted with incredible magical powers by the Wizard Shazam, Teth-Adam eventually became corrupted and was exiled for abusing those powers. Today, he rules the nation of Kahndaq and stands as one of DC's most powerful antiheroes.

This new DC Multiverse release faithfully recreates Black Adam's classic black-and-gold costume, complete with his signature widow's peak hairstyle. While the figure only includes alternate hands, it will be a must-have DC Multiverse figure for your Shazam collection. Pre-orders are already live through the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99, with a release scheduled for July 2026. Be on the lookout for more figures arriving in this new wave of DC Multiverse figures with Kid Flash, Black Mask, Sinestro, and Brainiac.

Black Adam (Modern Age)

"Centuries ago, the same wizard who granted BILLY BATSON the powers of SHAZAM! bestowed mystical powers upon a pure-of-heart youth in ancient Egypt. But when the boy tried to share his power to save his dying uncle, his uncle stole it and became the legendary Super-Villain known as BLACK ADAM! Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play."

Black Adam as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!