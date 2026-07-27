Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Channing Tatum's Gambit Finally Comes to Marvel Legends for Doomsday

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 surprised fans as Hasbro revealed new Marvel Legends, including a Gambit figure inspired by Channing Tatum.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed an Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends Gambit figure based on Channing Tatum’s live-action debut.

The release continues Gambit’s Marvel Studios journey after Deadpool & Wolverine and ties him into Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Legends Gambit includes a photoreal likeness, updated costume, alternate hands, bo staff, and kinetic cards.

Avengers: Doomsday Gambit pre-orders open July 27 at 1 PM ET for $27.99, with the figure set for Fall 2026.

When it seemed San Diego Comic-Con 2026 couldn't deliver any more surprises, Hasbro unveiled another standout addition to its Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends lineup: Gambit, inspired by Channing Tatum's long-awaited live-action portrayal. Tatum finally made his debut as Remy LeBeau in Deadpool & Wolverine, fulfilling a role fans had hoped to see for years after his planned solo Gambit film was ultimately canceled. Marvel Studios is now continuing that story by bringing Gambit into Avengers: Doomsday as the Multiverse Saga reaches its epic conclusion.

Although this figure is part of the Avengers: Doomsday collection rather than the Deadpool & Wolverine line, it makes a perfect companion piece for collectors building either display. The figure features a photoreal likeness of Channing Tatum, an updated costume, interchangeable hands, his signature bo staff, and multiple kinetic card effects that recreate Gambit's explosive mutant powers. Pre-orders begin today through Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release.

MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY GAMBIT

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Though Gambit would rather solve a problem using his Cajun charm over violence, don't expect him to go down quietly when he and the X-Men are facing the end of his world. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Gambit action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The Gambit figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including 3 alternate hands, bo staff, and 2 kinetically charged playing card effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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