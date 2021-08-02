Child's Play II Chucky Slays the Day With Iron Studios Statue

Child's Play is makings one noise once again after the upcoming Syfy series Chucky released their first trailer not long ago. The series seems to be a direct sequel to the iconic horror franchise giving us more screen time with Chucky than ever before. Iron Studios is pretty happy with the return of this little killer, too as they reveal their new 1.10 scale Child's Play II Chucky statue. Placed on a toy factory machine base, this doll is back and with a vengeance as he equipped his new knife hand design.

Standing 5.9" tall, Iron Studios faithfully captures the sadistic nature of Chucky with this deadly statue. From the pattern on his outfit to the terrifying emotion in Chucky's eyes, this will be a must have statue for any horror fan. The Child's Play II Chucky 1/10 Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $119.99 and is set to release between April – June 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out some of the other upcoming statues from Iron Studios with Velociraptor, The Child, and more.

"The unmistakable red-haired doll with colorful clothes is standing on the treadmill of one of the machines at the toy factory called Play Pals, where his plastic body was manufactured just like in the second film of his long trajectory in theaters. The doll appears with its lethal knife inserted in one of his fists, a sadistic smile on its face, and its big blue eyes focused on its next victim. The "Child's Play II Chucky – Art Scale 1/10 – Child's Play II – Iron Studios" statue arrives to add another cinema icon to Iron Studios' horror line. The item is already available for Pre-Order."

"The character, one of the most popular in contemporary horror, was created by Don Mancini in the 1988 film Child's Play and was played by actor Brad Dourif, both in live-action and voice-over. Chucky is the forerunner of a seven-film franchise and will get a TV series, which will premiere in October, in celebration of Halloween."

Features:

Limited Edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand Painted

Product dimensions: 5.9 in (H) x 3.1 in (W) x 4.7 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.9 lbs

MSRP: USD 119.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022